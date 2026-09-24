Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel Boosts Seva Sankalp Abhiyan Via SWAGAT

The technology-driven approach-State Wide Attention on Grievances through Application of Technology (SWAGAT)-introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the swift resolution of representations and problems of common citizens, has become an effective medium for the fruitful redressal of public grievances. On the occasion of completing 25 years of Narendra Modi's dedication to public service and national interest, the statewide Seva Sankalp Abhiyan is being organised.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel gave further momentum to this Seva Sankalp Abhiyan by ensuring the immediate resolution of citizens' representations received during the September 2026 State SWAGAT, according to the release.

September 2026 SWAGAT Statistics

In the September edition of the State SWAGAT held on the fourth Thursday of the month, over 200 applicants were present at the Chief Minister's Office. Across the state, appropriate action was taken on applications from over 5,057 applicants-including 2,277 in District SWAGAT and 2,780 in Taluka SWAGAT, as per the release.

CM Addresses Grievances from Across Districts

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel patiently listened to the common citizens from Bhavnagar, Mehsana, Junagadh, Morbi, and Rajkot who presented their grievances, and instructed the concerned departments and district administrations to resolve them:

Bhavnagar

Addressing the underground drainage issue in Thalsar village of Bhavnagar taluka, the Chief Minister showed a positive approach and instructed the local administration to make temporary alternative arrangements immediately, inspect the site, and lay a drainage line based on feasibility.

Mehsana

Taking serious note of the discharge of polluted water by industrial units in Kadi taluka, the Chief Minister issued clear instructions to the Principal Secretary of the Forest and Environment Department to take strict action against such industrial units.

Junagadh

Regarding the representation that the road construction for the Labarkuva-Menej village road in Mangrol taluka had been pending for a long time due to local opposition, he directed the District Collector to ensure that the road work is completed before Diwali.

Rajkot

Concerning a representation regarding scrap business activities within the Rajkot Municipal Corporation limits causing traffic obstruction to citizens, the Chief Minister directed the Municipal Commissioner to take prompt action, seal the premises if necessary, and resolve the grievance within a week.

Morbi

In response to a representation regarding the discharge of dirty STP water into a farmer's field in the Morbi Municipal Corporation area, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel directed the Municipal Commissioner to resolve the issue within 20 days by laying a 900-metre pipeline.

Becharaji Area Development Authority

Addressing an issue where an industry had not received construction permission for the past three years, the Chief Minister instructed the Principal Secretary of Urban Development and the Chief Town Planner to bring about the necessary resolution within one month.

In this September 2026 State SWAGAT, the Chief Minister resolved public representations with an overall positive approach by giving necessary directions to concerned officials regarding issues such as the drainage of rainwater from farmers' fields, cleanliness, encroachments, and matters concerning Urban Development Authorities.

Key Officials Present

Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjeev Kumar, Additional Principal Secretary Vikrant Pandey, and Officers on Special Duty Dhiraj Parekh and Rakesh Vyas, along with senior secretaries of the concerned departments, were present at the event.

(ANI)

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