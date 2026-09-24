Azerbaijani And Moldovan Mfas Discuss Strategic Partnership (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the strategic partnership with the Moldovan counterpart.

This was announced in a report published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan on X social account.

According to the report, Bayramov met with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova Mihai Popsoi, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

“The Ministers reviewed the agenda of the strategic partnership, emphasizing the importance of sustaining high-level political dialogue and deepening mutual support within international organizations, including the UN, OSCE, etc.

The Minister also exchanged views on broader regional security,” the publication noted.