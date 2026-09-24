La Brea Bakery Introduces New Sourdough Starter Kit Collection, Bringing Decades Of Artisan Bread Expertise To Home Bakers Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Available exclusively on TikTok Shop, the collection provides bakers with the tools and expert bread-baking guidance to tackle the artisan bread baking journey at home

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 1989, La Brea Bakery has built a loyal following for its signature sourdough flavor, golden crust, and airy interior. At the heart of every bread is the original sourdough starter created by Chef Nancy Silverton 37 years ago, still used today alongside simple, high-quality ingredients, artisan techniques, and a fermentation process of at least 24 hours. It's a commitment to time and craft that has defined La Brea Bakery from the beginning.

Now, La Brea Bakery is excited to share this expertise with home bakers nationwide, introducing the first La Brea Bakery Sourdough Starter Kit Collection. Sourdough enthusiasts will get the opportunity to start and maintain their own starter at home, while learning the craft of artisan bread baking.

Launching exclusively on TikTok shop, La Brea Bakery aims to connect with a new generation of home bakers seeking inspiration, education, and premium baking experiences. The Sourdough Starter Kit Collection includes:



Sourdough Starter ($7.99): Dry sourdough starter with simple instructions for activating, feeding and maintaining the starter at home.

Sourdough Starter + Bread Flour ($19.99): Dry sourdough starter paired with high-quality bread flour.

Sourdough Bread Baking Essentials Kit ($49.99): A curated set of sourdough baking tools, including a glass starter jar, dough whisk, silicone bread sling, bread lame, proofing basket, and scraper. La Brea Bakery Dutch Oven ($79.99): A branded, enameled cast iron Dutch oven designed for baking sourdough and achieving a crisp, bakery-style crust at home.

“Great artisan sourdough takes time, but it doesn't have to be intimidating," said Jonathan Davis, Vice President of R&D and Culinary Innovation at La Brea Bakery. "We created this collection to make sourdough baking more approachable by providing an easy-to-maintain starter, the right tools, and expert guidance developed through decades of artisan bread baking.”

To learn more visit . There you'll find step-by-step instructions, how-to videos, and tips and troubleshooting from the experts-from activating and maintaining a starter to baking the first loaf.

If you'd rather leave the baking to La Brea Bakery, you can find our industry-leading artisan bread nationwide at your local in-store bakery. Visit and follow us on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

About La Brea Bakery

La Brea Bakery is America's No.1 artisan bread brand. Since 1989, La Brea Bakery has focused on crafting true artisan bread with its original recipe, high-quality ingredients, and dedication to the artisan process. Based in Los Angeles, the brand has revolutionized the modern artisan bread movement, enabling the culinary community and consumers to share the joy that hearth-baked, hand-crafted bread brings to their experiences. La Brea Bakery breads are sold at grocery stores, online retailers and restaurant channels across the country.

Contact:

DiffusionPR for La Brea Bakery

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