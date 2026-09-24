Openzeppelin Integrates With TRON To Bring Its Security Standard To The Network

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenZeppelin, the security standard for onchain finance and secure smart contract development, today announced that its smart contract libraries and secure development suite are now available for the TRON network.

The integration gives developers building on TRON access to OpenZeppelin's widely used security-focused development framework, adapted specifically for the TRON network. Teams can now build applications using audited contract components, familiar upgrade workflows, and developer tooling designed around TRON's standards and network capabilities.

OpenZeppelin's TRON offering includes audited smart contract libraries, secure upgrade tools, and the Contracts Wizard, giving developers trusted building blocks for tokens, access control, governance, and applications that need to evolve over time. Built-in security checks and AI-assisted development support help teams build, deploy, and update applications with greater confidence.

“Security is fundamental to expanding what developers can build across the TRON ecosystem,” said Sam Elfarra, Community Spokesperson of the TRON DAO.“OpenZeppelin gives developers a trusted set of tools and standards that many already know from across the broader blockchain industry. Bringing that experience to TRON lowers friction for builders while giving teams stronger foundations for creating applications that can operate at scale.”

Designed around TRON's specific network capabilities, the tools also support more advanced use cases, including passkey authentication, supply controls, permissions and governance. Together, they give developers a secure foundation for building applications while maintaining flexibility as the TRON network continues to evolve.

“Strong security starts at the foundation. Developers need primitives they can trust on the network they are deploying to," said Pepe Blasco, Engineering Manager at OpenZeppelin. "Bringing our contracts and tooling to TRON lets teams keep the assurances they know from other ecosystems, while accounting for the network-specific requirements that matter in production. The goal is a robust path from first line to production.”

As TRON continues to support a growing range of applications across stablecoins, decentralized finance, payments and other on-chain use cases, the integration expands the tools available to developers and provides a strong foundation for building and scaling applications on the network.

About OpenZeppelin

OpenZeppelin is the security standard for onchain finance. Since 2015, the company has set the bar for blockchain and smart contract security through the industry-standard OpenZeppelin Contracts library, behind $37 trillion in value transferred, and 900+ security engagements that have surfaced 10,000+ vulnerabilities before production. OpenZeppelin secures the world's leading blockchain networks, DeFi protocols, institutions, and enterprises globally. Learn more at .

OpenZeppelin website | X | Linkedin

Media Contact

Christian Santagata

Head of Marketing, OpenZeppelin

...

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Today, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $94 billion. As of September 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 405 million in total user accounts, more than 15 billion in total transactions, and over $29 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is“Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

TRONNetwork | TRONDA | X | YouTub | Telegra | Discord | Reddi | GitHu | Mediu | Foru



Media Contact

Yeweon Park

...ork

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at