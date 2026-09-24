BREAKING: MLMC: Mike Lindell Media Corp., Lindelltv, And Real America's Voice Deliver Dual On‐Site Coverage At The White House And Joint Base Andrews For President Xi's Arrival After Legacy Networks Declined Pool Coverage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LindellTV and Real America's Voice step in to ensure continuous coverage from the White House and Joint Base Andrews during President Xi's arrival.

Washington, D.C., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (MLMC) Mike Lindell Media Corp., LindellTV, and Real America's Voice provided coordinated, on‐site media coverage from both the White House and Joint Base Andrews, ensuring continuous reporting during President Xi's arrival and related official activity. With major legacy networks declining pool participation, including CNN, MS NOW, and Politico, who alleged they were banned from the White House, it was LindellTV and Real America's Voice who stepped forward to ensure that journalists and the public received real‐time access to the day's events.

Real America's Voice and LindellTV deployed broadcast teams to both locations, capturing the diplomatic arrival at Joint Base Andrews as well as activity at the White House on Wednesday. Their joint-coverage ensured uninterrupted reporting during a moment of heightened international attention, but more importantly, filled a void in reporting.

“Today demonstrated why independent networks matter,” said Mike Lindell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Mike Lindell Media Corp.“When legacy news outlets step back, LindellTV and Real America's Voice step forward and are up to the challenge. Our teams were on the ground, delivering the coverage Americans expect and deserve.”

Chief White House Correspondent, Cara Castronuova said, "LindellTV agrees with Real America's Voice that it is best for alternative media to come together at a crucial time like this to document historical White House Events. LindellTV was happy to work with the great people at Real America's Voice in bringing the best pool coverage to the world, and showing that alternative media can step up to the plate for the American people."

The combined presence of Real America's Voice and LindellTV filled a large gap in the press pool, providing footage, commentary, and updates to media partners and audiences nationwide and worldwide. Both outlets reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining consistent access and transparency during major national and international events.

The (AP) Associated Press reportedly indicated that no U.S. Network pool coverage is expected today due to on-going restrictions imposed by the White House, and will be outside the White House and other areas providing security visuals and possible motorcade activity.

Earlier this week, CNN, MS NOW, and Politico were denied entry to the White House press area, prompting multiple other networks to suspend press pool duties. Real America's Voice and LindellTV stepped in to maintain on‐site reporting during the gap in coverage. President Trump has stated that media outlets must meet the administration's expectations for responsible reporting. The White House reiterated that coverage would continue through any media outlet willing to operate within those guidelines.

As of today at 10:00am EDT, neither CNN, MS NOW, nor Politico had gained entrance to the White House but according to LindellTV, other legacy media and a large contingent of foreign reporters were in the building.

ABOUT MIKE LINDELL MEDIA CORP.

Mike Lindell Media Corp., operates a conservative broadcast network that seeks to provide a conservative alternative to mainstream media outlets through its platforms at LindellTV.com (launched as frankspeech.com in April 2021 and rebranded as LindellTV in February 2025) and VOCL.com (launched as FrankSocial in April 2022 and rebranded as VOCL in September 2024) (collectively, the“Platforms”). The Company states that it has grown to serve over 7 million monthly viewers on its Platforms. The Company strives to provide accurate, unbiased, and timely reporting. The Company has full access for its reporters to White House press conferences under the Trump administration, Capitol Hill, and the Pentagon. The Company expects to report primarily from Washington, D.C., inside and outside the White House, including Capitol Hill, covering United States and world events including breaking news. Because news is fluid, dynamic, and everchanging, we reserve the right to issue any updates or possible corrections as is customary in the news business.

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LindellTV on X: " ON THE GROUND AT JOINT BASE ANDREWS: LINDELLTV & RAV AWAIT PRESIDENT XI'S ARRIVAL LindellTV's @CaraCastronuova is alongside @taymitchell_tv with @RealAmVoice at Joint Base Andrews, serving in today's White House press pool ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's arrival. @P... / X





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