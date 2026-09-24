Camus Energy Joins AI Energy Management Alliance To Accelerate Data Center Power Integration



Camus Energy has joined the newly formed AEMA alongside tech industry leaders like Google and NVIDIA to advance data center grid integration.

The partnership focuses on flexible interconnection strategies and intelligent energy orchestration to align growing data center power demand with grid reliability. As an AMEA member, Camus will help shape technical standards, market definitions, and public policy for integrating large-scale data center loads into the grid.



SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camus Energy, software provider of the fastest and most flexible path to power for data centers, has joined the newly formed AI Energy Management Alliance (AEMA) as a launch partner. AEMA is a first-of-its-kind coalition dedicated to advancing flexible AI data centers that act as good citizens on the electricity grid, dynamically adjusting their power draw to provide relief during periods of peak stress.

Why This Matters:

Along with collaborators and leaders in the technology industry, such as Google and NVIDIA, Camus will help guide AEMA's mission to align data center expansion with grid reliability through flexible interconnection and intelligent energy management. Camus' FlexConnect software enables data centers to connect to the grid up to five years faster using flexible operating limits and existing infrastructure, bypassing the need for multiyear grid expansion plans and customer rate increases.

Quotable:

"Hyperscalers and neoclouds need rapid access to power to capture the massive AI opportunity, and grid power remains their absolute first choice,” said Astrid Atkinson, CEO and co-founder of Camus Energy. "Camus is joining AEMA to support flexible interconnections between data center developers and utilities. By providing real-time orchestration, we can unlock existing grid capacity and help operators scale data center sites quickly, cleanly, and reliably alongside host communities.”

About Camus Energy

Camus Energy provides the fastest and most flexible path to power for AI Data Centers using grid management and orchestration software to accelerate power connectivity. Founded and led by distributed computing experts from Google and Amazon, the company delivers software to major hyperscalers and U.S. utility partners that reach seven million utility customers. Camus' FlexConnect software accelerates interconnection timelines up to five years faster, unlocking network capacity and maximizing asset efficiency from existing infrastructure without waiting for major grid upgrades. For more information, visit camus.energy.

About the AI Energy Management Alliance (AEMA)

The AI Energy Management Alliance advances flexible AI data centers that are assets on the power grid. AEMA convenes the full value chain across AI and power, spanning leading AI platforms, AI infrastructure firms, data center operators, technology companies, and power utilities and grid operators. AEMA's members are pioneering the benefits that intelligent AI energy management can offer – turbocharging the buildout of AI infrastructure and accelerating U.S. innovation and competitiveness while advancing affordable and reliable power. To learn more about AEMA or to inquire about membership, please click aema.ai/contact.

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FINN Partners for Camus

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