Half-Year Financial Report
|Company
|Detail
| Accounting cost
at date
of disposal
(£)
| Exit proceeds
excluding
deferred
consideration1
(£)
| Realised
gain/(loss)
(£)
| Valuation at
31 December
2025
(£)
|Positive Response Corporation Ltd
|Loan repayment
|125,000
|125,000
|-
|125,000
|125,000
|125,000
|-
|125,000
Pipeline
As at 30 June 2026, the Company had cash reserves of £64.7 million, which will be used to fund new and follow‐on investments, buybacks, dividends and corporate expenditure. We are seeing a strong pipeline of new opportunities, with several opportunities in due diligence or in exclusivity.
The global economic and geopolitical environment remains volatile and uncertain, both through the tariffs instigated by the US and ongoing conflicts in Europe and the Middle East. Markets are, however, showing strong resilience in the face of these challenges, with many indices performing well in the year to date overall.
Against this unsettled backdrop, the UK economy is performing reasonably well, with interest rates remaining steady and a strong performance by the FTSE.
With a broad network of deal introducers across the UK and internationally, and through its growing network of regional offices, we continue to see a large volume of attractive investment opportunities. This is not expected to change in the medium term. We continue to pursue a balanced strategy, targeting companies from a range of sectors and at different stages of maturity to combat market volatility.
Key portfolio developments
Material changes in valuation, defined as increasing or decreasing by £1.0 million or more since 31 December 2025, are detailed below. Updates on these companies are included on page 11 in the Unaudited Half-Yearly Financial Report.
Key valuation changes in the period
|Company
|Valuation methodology
| Net movement
(£)
|Aerospace Tooling Corporation Limited
|Discounted offer
|1,376,341
|Steamforged Holdings Limited
|Discounted revenue multiple
|(1,086,906)
|Ten Health Holdings Limited
|Discounted revenue multiple
|(2,237,198)
Outlook
The first half of 2026 has continued to be characterised by uncertainty across global markets. While equity markets recovered from the volatility experienced earlier in the year, investor sentiment has remained sensitive to developments in international trade policy, geopolitical tensions and broader macroeconomic conditions. In particular, technology valuations have experienced periods of volatility as sentiment towards artificial intelligence has evolved. Domestically, these dynamics have been exacerbated by political uncertainty, including the recent change in UK political leadership and cost-of-living concerns. Looking ahead, investors will continue to monitor the developing policy agenda of the new government and the implications of the forthcoming Autumn Budget. Although markets have proved resilient, the longer-term economic effects of these developments remain unclear and may continue to contribute to periods of volatility. This volatility is reflected in the valuation multiples used to value portfolio companies, which are derived from the market valuations of comparable quoted companies. These multiples fell by 5.5% between December 2025 and March 2026 before recovering by 4.8% between March and June 2026.
Against this uncertain backdrop, the Company has continued to demonstrate resilience. While NAV Total Return fell 3.0% in the six months ended 30 June 2026, longer-term performance remains positive, with a NAV Total Return of 9.8% over three years and 25.7% over five years. The Company maintains a balanced portfolio across different sectors and stages of the business lifecycle, which should stand it in good stead to face the volatility ahead. Our hands-on approach to challenges and exit planning continues to add value to portfolio companies.
Looking to the remainder of 2026 and beyond, it would be reasonable to expect further volatility given the geopolitical and economic environment. However, there have been encouraging signs of increased market and transaction activity, which provide grounds for cautious optimism. The UK remains an attractive location in which to start, grow and scale innovative businesses, supported by a strong entrepreneurial culture, world-class universities and access to experienced management talent.
The Company has completed another highly successful fundraise, thanks to the strong track record delivered over a number of years, and post period end the Board announced its intention to launch a further offer for subscription later in the year. The Company continues to deploy into high potential new investments, and a growing portfolio of assets at varying stages of the lifecycle. The portfolio remains diversified across sectors, with a mix of higher-growth and cash-generative business, and has proven to be resilient over many years and through various cycles and economic shocks. Nonetheless, certain portfolio companies face particular challenges, offset by others which are seeing strong growth in their markets. The Company remains one of the premier players in the VCT market, an important source of capital for UK entrepreneurs.
James Livingston
Foresight Group LLP
Co-Head of Private Equity
24 September 2026
UNAUDITED HALF-YEARLY RESULTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES STATEMENTS
Principal risks and uncertainties
The principal risks faced by the Company are as follows:
- Market risk Strategic and performance risk Internal control risk Legislative and regulatory risk VCT qualifying status risk Investment valuation and liquidity risk
The Board reported on the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Company in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025. A detailed explanation can be found on pages 56 to 60 of the Annual Report and Accounts, which is available on Foresight Enterprise VCT's website or by writing to Foresight Group LLP at The Shard, 32 London Bridge Street, London SE1 9SG.
In the view of the Board, there have been no changes to the fundamental nature of these risks since the previous Annual Report and Accounts. The emerging risks identified in the previous report included those of geopolitical risk, cyber security, artificial intelligence, potential economic instability and the risk of a global pandemic. These emerging risks continue to apply and be monitored. The Board and the Manager continue to follow all emerging risks closely with a view to identifying where changes affect the areas of the market in which portfolio companies operate. This enables the Manager to work closely with portfolio companies, preparing them so far as possible to ensure they are well positioned to endure potential volatility.
Directors' responsibility statement
The Disclosure and Transparency Rules (“DTR”) of the UK Listing Authority require the Directors to confirm their responsibilities in relation to the preparation and publication of the Half-Yearly Financial Report.
The Directors confirm to the best of their knowledge that:
a) The summarised set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with FRS 104
b) The Half-Yearly Financial Report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R (indication of important events during the first six months and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year)
c) The summarised set of financial statements gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company as required by DTR 4.2.4R
d) The Half-Yearly Financial Report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R (disclosure of related parties' transactions and changes therein)
Going concern
The Company's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and position, are set out in the Strategic Report of the Annual Report. The financial position of the Company, its cash flows, liquidity position and borrowing facilities are described in the Chair's Statement, Strategic Report and Notes to the Accounts of the 31 December 2025 Annual Report.
In addition, the Annual Report includes the Company's objectives, policies and processes for managing its capital; its financial risk management objectives; details of its financial instruments; and its exposures to credit risk and liquidity risk.
The Company has considerable financial resources together with investments and income generated therefrom across a variety of industries and sectors. As a consequence, the Directors believe that the Company is well placed to manage its business risks successfully.
The Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Thus, they continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the annual financial statements.
The Half-Yearly Financial Report has not been audited nor reviewed by the auditors.
On behalf of the Board
Kavita Patel
Chair
24 September 2026
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 June 2026
| Six months ended
30 June 2026
(Unaudited)
| Six months ended
30 June 2025
(Unaudited)
| Year ended
31 December 2025
(Audited)
| Revenue
£'000
| Capital
£'000
| Total
£'000
| Revenue
£'000
| Capital
£'000
| Total
£'000
| Revenue
£'000
| Capital
£'000
| Total
£'000
|(Losses)/gains on investments
|-
|(5,031)
|(5,031)
|-
|919
|919
|-
|4,675
|4,675
|Income
|1,466
|-
|1,466
|2,078
|-
|2,078
|3,237
|-
|3,237
|Investment management fees
|(468)
|(1,403)
|(1,871)
|(454)
|(1,681)
|(2,135)
|(799)
|(2,715)
|(3,514)
|Other expenses
|(408)
|-
|(408)
|(367)
|-
|(367)
|(788)
|-
|(788)
|Return/(loss) on ordinary activities before taxation
|590
|(6,434)
|(5,844)
|1,257
|(762)
|495
|1,650
|1,960
|3,610
|Taxation
|(148)
|148
|-
|(307)
|307
|-
|(405)
|405
|-
|Return/(loss) on ordinary activities after taxation
|442
|(6,286)
|(5,844)
|950
|(455)
|495
|1,245
|2,365
|3,610
|Return/(loss) per share
|0.1p
|(1.7p)
|(1.6p)
|0.3p
|(0.1p)
|0.2p
|0.4p
|0.7p
|1.1p
The total columns of this statement are the profit and loss account of the Company and the revenue and capital columns represent supplementary information.
All revenue and capital items in the above Statement of Comprehensive Income are derived from continuing operations. No operations were acquired or discontinued in the period.
The Company has no recognised gains or losses other than those shown above, therefore no separate statement of total recognised gains and losses has been presented.
The Company has only one class of business and one reportable segment, the results of which are set out in the Statement of Comprehensive Income and Balance Sheet.
There are no potentially dilutive capital instruments in issue and, therefore, no diluted earnings per share figures are relevant. The basic and diluted earnings per share are, therefore, identical.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF MOVEMENTS IN SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS
For the six months ended 30 June 2026
| Called-up
share capital
£'000
| Share premium
account
£'000
| Capital
redemption
reserve
£'000
| Distributable
reserve 1
£'000
| Capital
reserve 1
£'000
| Revaluation
reserve
£'000
| Total
£'000
|As at 1 January 2026
|3,124
|44,547
|255
|76,730
|(3,127)
|34,085
|155,614
|Share issues in the period
|778
|39,202
|-
|-
|-
|-
|39,980
|Expenses in relation to share issues2
|-
|(1,429)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1,429)
|Realised gains on disposal of investments
|-
|-
|-
|-
|746
|-
|746
|Investment holding losses
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(5,777)
|(5,777)
|Management fees charged to capital
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1,403)
|-
|(1,403)
|Revenue return for the period before taxation
|-
|-
|-
|590
|-
|-
|590
|Taxation for the period
|-
|-
|-
|(148)
|148
|-
|-
|As at 30 June 2026
|3,902
|82,320
|255
|77,172
|(3,636)
|28,308
|188,321
Includes trail commission for prior years' fundraising.
UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEET
As at 30 June 2026
|Registered number: 03506579
| As at
30 June
2026
(Unaudited)
£'000
| As at
30 June
2025
(Unaudited)
£'000
| As at
31 December
2025
(Audited)
£'000
|Fixed assets
|Investments held at fair value through profit or loss
|122,097
|107,677
|118,632
|Current assets
|Debtors
|1,677
|2,707
|2,351
|Cash and cash equivalents
|64,717
|52,642
|34,806
|Total current assets
|66,394
|55,349
|37,157
|Creditors
|Amounts falling due within one year
|(170)
|(891)
|(175)
|Net current assets
|66,224
|54,458
|36,982
|Total assets less current liabilities
|188,321
|162,135
|155,614
|Net assets
|188,321
|162,135
|155,614
|Capital and reserves
|Called-up share capital
|3,902
|3,144
|3,124
|Share premium account
|82,320
|43,363
|44,547
|Capital redemption reserve
|255
|211
|255
|Distributable reserve
|77,172
|87,279
|76,730
|Capital reserve
|(3,636)
|(1,506)
|(3,127)
|Revaluation reserve
|28,308
|29,644
|34,085
|Equity Shareholders' funds
|188,321
|162,135
|155,614
|Net Asset Value per share
|48.3p
|51.6p
|49.8p
UNAUDITED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
For the six months ended 30 June 2026
| Six months
ended
30 June 2026
(Unaudited)
£'000
| Six months
ended
30 June 2025
(Unaudited)
£'000
| Year ended
31 December
2025
(Audited)
£'000
|Cash flow from operating activities
|Loan interest received from investments
|500
|663
|1,322
|Dividends received from investments
|-
|31
|31
|Deposit and similar interest received
|962
|1,190
|1,894
|Investment management fees paid
|(1,871)
|(2,702)
|(3,514)
|Performance incentive fee paid
|-
|-
|(318)
|Secretarial fees paid
|(109)
|(159)
|(215)
|Other cash payments
|(288)
|(356)
|(628)
|Net cash outflow from operating activities
|(806)
|(1,333)
|(1,428)
|Cash flow from investing activities
|Purchase of investments
|(8,698)
|(6,307)
|(13,967)
|Proceeds on sale of investments
|125
|8,888
|8,888
|Proceeds on deferred consideration
|746
|1,361
|1,366
| Net cash (outflow)/inflow
from investing activities
|(7,827)
|3,942
|(3,713)
|Cash flow from financing activities
|Proceeds of fundraising
|39,377
|9,811
|9,811
|Expenses of fundraising
|(828)
|(285)
|(296)
|Repurchase of own shares
|(5)
|(1,845)
|(4,338)
|Equity dividends paid
|-
|(8,507)
|(16,089)
| Net cash inflow/(outflow)
from financing activities
|38,544
|(826)
|(10,912)
|Net inflow/(outflow) of cash in the period
|29,911
|1,783
|(16,053)
| Reconciliation of net cash flow
to movement in net funds
|Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
|29,911
|1,783
|(16,053)
| Net cash and cash equivalents
at start of period
|34,806
|50,859
|50,859
| Net cash and cash equivalents
at end of period
|64,717
|52,642
|34,806
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED HALF-YEARLY RESULTS
For the six months ended 30 June 2026
1
The Unaudited Half-Yearly Financial Report has been prepared on the basis of the accounting policies set out in the statutory accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2025. Unquoted investments have been valued in accordance with IPEV Valuation Guidelines.
2
These are not statutory accounts in accordance with s.436 of the Companies Act 2006 and the financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2026 and 30 June 2025 has been neither audited nor formally reviewed. Statutory accounts in respect of the year ended 31 December 2025 have been audited and reported on by the Company's auditors and delivered to the Registrar of Companies and included the report of the auditors which was unqualified and did not contain a statement under s.498(2) or s.498(3) of the Companies Act 2006. No statutory accounts in respect of any period after 31 December 2025 have been reported on by the Company's auditors or delivered to the Registrar of Companies.
3
Copies of the Unaudited Half-Yearly Financial Report will be sent to Shareholders via their chosen method and will be available for inspection at the Registered Office of the Company at The Shard, 32 London Bridge Street, London SE1 9SG.
4 Net Asset Value per share
The Net Asset Value per share is based on net assets at the end of the period and on the number of shares in issue at the date.
|Net assets
| Number of
shares in issue
|30 June 2026
|£188,321,000
|390,168,331
|30 June 2025
|£162,135,000
|314,372,565
|31 December 2025
|£155,614,000
|312,434,761
5 Return per share
The weighted average number of shares used to calculate the respective returns are shown in the table below.
| Number of
shares in issue
|Six months ended 30 June 2026
|374,493,210
|Six months ended 30 June 2025
|314,923,965
|Year ended 31 December 2025
|315,236,047
Earnings for the period should not be taken as a guide to the results for the full year.
6 Income
| Six months
ended
30 June 2026
£'000
| Six months
ended
30 June 2025
£'000
| Year ended
31 December
2025
£'000
|Deposit and similar interest received
|962
|1,190
|1,894
|Loan stock interest
|504
|857
|1,312
|Dividends receivable
|-
|31
|31
|1,466
|2,078
|3,237
7 Investments at fair value through profit or loss
|£'000
|Book cost as at 1 January 2026
|86,501
|Investment holding gains
|32,131
|Valuation as at 1 January 2026
|118,632
|Movements in the period:
|Purchases
|8,698
|Disposal proceeds1
|(125)
|Realised gains
|-
|Investment holding losses
|(5,108)
|Valuation as at 30 June 2026
|122,097
|Book cost as at 30 June 2026
|95,074
|Investment holding gains
|27,023
|Valuation as at 30 June 2026
|122,097
Reconciliation of realised gains and investment holding losses to the Statement of Comprehensive Income:
| Six months
ended
30 June 2026
£'000
| Six months
ended
30 June 2025
£'000
| Year ended
31 December
2025
£'000
|Realised gains
|-
|5,338
|4,648
|Investment holding losses
|(5,108)
|(4,190)
|(205)
|Deferred consideration receipts
|746
|1,361
|1,366
|Deferred consideration debtor movement
|(669)
|(1,590)
|(1,134)
|(Losses)/gains on investments per the Statement of Comprehensive Income
|(5,031)
|919
|4,675
Breakdown of deferred consideration movements in the six months ended 30 June 2026:
| Deferred
consideration
receipts
£'000
| Deferred
consideration
debtor
movements
£'000
|Specac International Limited
|449
|(428)
|Callen-Lenz Associates Limited
|297
|(241)
|746
|(669)
8 Performance incentive fee
In order to incentivise the Manager to generate enhanced returns for Shareholders, the Manager is entitled to a performance incentive fee, designated a share-based payment due to its nature. This fee is equal to 15% of dividends paid to Shareholders, subject to the total return (Net Asset Value plus cumulative dividends paid per share on or after 11 January 2011) exceeding 100p (“High Watermark”), both immediately before and after the performance incentive fee is paid. After each distribution is made to Shareholders where a performance incentive is paid, the High Watermark required to be achieved to trigger a further performance incentive fee will be amended to take account of the dividend paid.
The High Watermark at 30 June 2026 was 117.4p and the total return was 117.2p. As a result of the total return being below the High Watermark and no dividend having been paid in the period, no performance incentive fee was accrued during the period (31 December 2025: £nil).
9 Transactions with the Manager
Foresight Group LLP advises the Company on investments under an agreement dated 30 July 2004. During the period, Foresight Group LLP earned fees of £1,871,000 (30 June 2025: £1,817,000; 31 December 2025: £3,196,000). No performance incentive fee was paid in the period (30 June 2025: £nil; 31 December 2025: £318,000) and no additional provision was recognised as at the period end (30 June 2025: £318,000; 31 December 2025: £nil).
Foresight Group LLP is the Company Secretary and received accounting and company secretarial services fees of £109,000 during the period (30 June 2025: £104,000; 31 December 2025: £215,000).
Foresight Group LLP also received from investee companies arrangement fees of £206,000 (30 June 2025: £190,000; 31 December 2025: £420,000) and directors' fees of £477,000 (30 June 2025: £431,000; 31 December 2025: £857,000). Arrangement fees cover the cost of each deal process, including conducting due diligence and negotiating with management and shareholders, and directors' fees cover the cost of Foresight employees acting as directors on the Boards of each investee company. Foresight Promoter LLP, a related party to the Manager, earned fees of £821,000 (30 June 2025: £197,000; 31 December 2025: £197,000) in respect of costs incurred related to share allotments in the period.
At 30 June 2026, the amount due from Foresight Group LLP was £nil (30 June 2025: £nil; 31 December 2025: £284,000).
In accordance with UK Listing Rules 11.4.1R, 6.4.1R and 6.4.3R, a copy of the Half-Yearly Report and Accounts will be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism.
END
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