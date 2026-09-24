Half-Year Financial Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42 24 SEPTEMBER 2026 UNAUDITED HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2026 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The value of the investment portfolio increased by £3.5 million in the period to 30 June 2026. This was driven by £8.7 million of new and follow-on investments, partly offset by a £5.1 million fall in the valuation of investments and a £0.1 million loan repayment.

NAV per share was 48.3p as at 30 June 2026, representing a fall in NAV Total Return of 3.0% during the period.

Three new investments costing £6.0 million and four follow-on investments costing £2.7 million were made during the period.

Post period end, an interim dividend of 2.5p per share was paid on 24 July 2026, returning £9.8 million to Shareholders. The offer for subscription launched on 6 January 2026 was closed to applications on 29 January 2026 and raised a total of £38.6 million after expenses. CHAIR'S STATEMENT The Company continues to show resilience in the context of mixed wider economic conditions. The first half of 2026 continued to be characterised by economic and geopolitical uncertainty. The UK economy made a relatively strong start to the year, with growth supported by services, manufacturing and construction activity, although business confidence remained sensitive to developments in global markets. Inflation eased during the period but remained above the Bank of England's 2% target, while interest rates were maintained at levels that continued to weigh on borrowing costs for many businesses. Against this backdrop, market sentiment continued to be influenced by international developments, including ongoing trade tensions and conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. These factors have contributed to a more cautious environment for investment and corporate activity. In addition, volatility in the valuations of listed technology companies, which serve as valuation benchmarks for certain investee companies, has contributed to fluctuations in the valuations of parts of the portfolio, reflecting evolving investor sentiment towards artificial intelligence. Despite these headwinds, the Company's portfolio has remained resilient, with most portfolio companies continuing to perform well, notwithstanding specific challenges affecting a small number of investments. The portfolio is well diversified, both from a sector and business life-cycle perspective. Further, the Company successfully raised £38.6 million net of expenses during the period and continued to deploy capital into attractive investment opportunities, making three new investments and four follow‐on investments. I believe that the Manager's experienced investment team and regional presence across the UK provide the Company with access to a diverse range of high-quality investment opportunities. The Board remains confident in the Manager's disciplined investment approach, with a continued focus on backing well‐researched businesses operating in sectors where attractive long-term growth prospects are supported by strong underlying fundamentals. This, together with the Manager's hands-on approach to portfolio management and support to investee companies, gives the Board confidence about the Company's potential for future performance. Strategy

The Board believes that it is in the best interests of Shareholders to continue to pursue a strategy of:

Growth in Net Asset Value Total Return above a 5% annual target while continuing to grow the Company's assets

Payment of annual dividends of at least 5% of the NAV per share based on the opening NAV per share of that financial year

Implementation of a number of new and follow‐on investments every year, exceeding deployment requirements to maintain VCT status Maintaining a programme of regular share buybacks at a discount of 5%, subject to market conditions Central to the Company being able to achieve these objectives is the ability of the Manager to source and complete attractive new qualifying investment opportunities and deliver strong exits. Performance and portfolio activity

During the period, Net Asset Value per share fell by 3.0% from 49.8p as at 31 December 2025 to 48.3p as at 30 June 2026. With no dividends paid in the period, this was reflected in a NAV Total Return decline of 3.0% in the period. Whilst a decline is always disappointing, this is against a backdrop of continued difficult market conditions and the overall resilience of the portfolio is encouraging. On 6 January 2026, the Company launched an offer for subscription to raise up to £40 million through the issue of new shares. The offer was closed to applications on 29 January 2026 having raised gross proceeds of £40.0 million, £38.6 million after expenses. We would like to thank those existing Shareholders who have supported the offer and welcome all new Shareholders to the Company. Following the period end, the Company announced its intention to launch a further offer for subscription later in the year. During the period, the Manager completed three new investments and four follow-on investments costing £6.0 million and £2.7 million respectively. Details of each of these new and existing portfolio companies can be found in the Manager's Review. The Board and the Manager are confident that a strong level of new and follow-on investments can be achieved this year, particularly with the increased investment activity noted above. Post period end, the Manager has completed two new and eight follow-on investments, deploying a further £3.0 million and £4.6 million respectively. The level of deployment in the year to date is encouraging, despite the difficult economic environment. While no exits were completed during the period, this follows a number of significant realisations achieved over the past few years, which generated substantial proceeds and demonstrated the Company's ability to deliver attractive returns from its portfolio. The Board and Manager remain focused on identifying opportunities to realise value from more mature investments when market conditions and company-specific circumstances are favourable. The Manager continues to see a strong pipeline of potential investments sourced through its regional networks and well-developed relationships with advisers and the SME community; however, it is also focused on supporting the existing portfolio through the current economic climate. Responsible investing

The analysis of environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) issues is embedded in the Manager's investment process and, whilst the Company has no specific objective to invest in companies which have an ESG focus, these factors are more generally considered key in determining the quality of a business and its long-term success. Central to the Manager's responsible investment approach are five ESG principles that are applied to evaluate investee companies acquired since May 2018, throughout the lifecycle of their investment, from their initial review and acquisition to their final sale. Every year, the portfolio companies are assessed and progress is measured against these principles. More detailed information about the process can be found on pages 23 and 24 in the Unaudited Half-Yearly Financial Report. Dividends

An interim dividend of 2.5p per share was declared on 25 June 2026 based on an ex-dividend date of 2 July 2026 and a record date of 3 July 2026. The dividend was paid post period end on 24 July 2026, returning £9.8 million to Shareholders. The Board and the Manager continue to hope that special dividends can be paid as and when particularly successful portfolio exits are made. Buybacks

While no buybacks were completed in the period itself, 4,329,240 shares were bought back on 2 July 2026 at a discount of 5.0%. The Board continues to have an objective of maintaining buybacks at a discount of 5.0%, subject to market conditions. Shareholder communication

We were delighted to hold the AGM on 11 June 2026. We hope many of you will be available to attend our next investor forum event which will be announced in due course. These events have proven very popular with our Shareholders in the past and provide the opportunity to learn first-hand about some of our investee companies from their founders and management. Board composition

The Board continues to review its own performance and undertakes succession planning to maintain an appropriate level of independence, experience, diversity and skills in order to be in a position to discharge all its responsibilities. As planned, Michael Gray stepped down as Chair and retired from the Board at the AGM on 11 June 2026, and I was appointed as Chair by the Board. On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Mike for his stewardship of the Company and significant contribution to its strong performance over the past nine years. Post period end, the Board was delighted to appoint James Barnes as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 August 2026. Outlook

As I noted in my introduction, the first half of 2026 was characterised by a challenging economic and geopolitical backdrop. While inflationary pressures, slower economic growth and global uncertainty continue to influence markets, we remain focused on identifying and supporting high-quality businesses with attractive long-term growth prospects. We continue to benefit from investing in growth companies that are often well positioned to adapt to changing market conditions. Supported by the Manager's experience, extensive network and disciplined investment approach, these businesses are able to respond quickly to both opportunities and challenges as they arise. Our portfolio remains well diversified and we are confident that the Manager's detailed knowledge of the underlying investee companies, combined with a prudent and selective investment strategy, will help the Company navigate periods of market volatility while positioning the portfolio for long‐term value creation. Kavita Patel

Chair

24 September 2026 MANAGER'S REVIEW Portfolio summary

As at 30 June 2026, the Company's portfolio comprised 52 investments with a total cost of £95.1 million and a valuation of £122.1 million. The portfolio is diversified by sector, transaction type and maturity profile. Details of the ten largest investments by valuation, including an update on their performance, are provided on pages 16 to 19 in the Unaudited Half-Yearly Financial Report. During the six months ended 30 June 2026, the value of the investment portfolio increased by £3.5 million, largely as a result of £8.7 million of new and follow‐on investments. This was partially offset by a decrease of £5.1 million in the valuation of the investment portfolio, and a £0.1 million loan repayment. In line with the Board's strategic objectives, we remain focused on growing the Company through further development of Net Asset Value Total Return. For the six months ended 30 June 2026, Net Asset Value Total Return fell by 3.0% while net assets increased by 21.0% to £188.3 million, following the successful fundraise early in the year of £38.6 million net of expenses. Overall, the portfolio has performed well despite ongoing uncertainty in the market, including fluctuations in technology valuations driven by changing sentiment towards artificial intelligence, and operational challenges affecting certain portfolio companies. New investments

Three new investments of £6.0 million in aggregate were completed in the six months ended 30 June 2026. Follow-on investments totalling £2.7 million were also made into four existing investee companies. There is a strong pipeline of opportunities that we expect to convert during the second half of 2026. SAMP Technology Holdings Limited

In February 2026, the Company completed a £2.0 million investment into SAMP Technology Holdings, a technical engineering consultancy with a bespoke asset performance management and risk analysis software platform. The platform enables customers to plan predictive and preventative maintenance events, reducing plant stoppages, extending useful lives of equipment and improving return on investment for the equity owners. The investment will help scale the business and aid in a software platform rollout. Vestd Ltd

In May 2026, the Company completed a £1.5 million investment into Vestd, a proprietary software platform that enables businesses to establish, manage and report on equity incentive schemes. Founded in 2014, Vestd has developed a proprietary software platform that digitises and automates equity management, replacing manual processes with an integrated, compliant and auditable system. Vestd serves thousands of businesses, predominantly in the UK and India, and has established a strong reputation for ease of use, customer support and deep integrations. The investment will support the company's next phase of growth, including expansion of its enterprise offering, international growth and the development of additional product functionality for private market participants. Regenerus Limited

In June 2026, the Company completed a £2.5 million investment into Regenerus, a UK-based diagnostic testing company. Regenerus provides advanced diagnostic testing services designed to support personalised care and evidence-based clinical decision-making. The funding will support the expansion of the company's diagnostic testing and digital platform capabilities, strengthen its laboratory network and accelerate commercial growth. Follow-on investments

The Company made follow-on investments in four companies during the six months ended 30 June 2026, totalling £2.7 million. Further details of each of these are provided below. The additional equity injections in the period will be used by the investee companies to support their further growth plans, such as launching new products and expansion of commercial capabilities. We continue to successfully navigate the volatility that has been felt across the markets over the course of the year and remain vigilant about the health of the portfolio and the need for follow-on funding during the second half of 2026. Given the size of the portfolio, further opportunities to deploy capital into growing existing investments are expected. Resi Design Limited

In January 2026, the Company made a £0.7 million follow‐on investment into Resi Design, a technology-enabled architectural business that manages structural home improvement projects from concept through to planning, design, build and sign-off. This latest investment is expected to support the refreshed management team in implementing an improved business plan. Evolve Dynamics Limited

In March 2026, the Company completed a £0.3 million follow-on investment into Evolve Dynamics (“Evolve”). This was followed by a further £0.2 million in June 2026. These investments will support the company's working capital and research and development initiatives as the business continues to target both private and public sector contracts. Evolve develops and manufactures Unmanned Aircraft Systems and, since investment, it has developed and begun to commercialise two new systems. Fourth Wall Creative Limited

In February 2026, the Company completed a £1.1 million follow‐on investment into Fourth Wall Creative to support the continued growth of the business. For further details on Fourth Wall Creative Limited, please see page 17 in the Unaudited Half-Yearly Financial Report. Sprintroom Limited

In March 2026, the Company completed a £0.4 million follow‐on investment into Sprintroom, which trades as Sprint Electric. The business develops and produces drives used to control electric motors across both light and heavy industrial applications, while also enabling the recovery and reuse of energy that would otherwise be wasted. The investment will support ongoing revenue growth and the development of additional iterations within the new product range. Post period end activity

After the period end, the Company completed eight follow-on investments totalling £4.6 million into Loopr Ltd, EnterpriseJungle, Inc, Live Group Holdings Limited, Strategic Software Applications Ltd, Ad Signal Limited, Sprintroom Limited, Red Flag Alert Technology Group Limited and Aircards Ltd. The Company also completed two new investments totalling £3.0 million into Ekkosense Ltd and Round Group Limited. Realisations

No exits were completed during the period, following some years of significant realisations. The Company did, however, receive a £0.1 million loan repayment from Positive Response Corporation Ltd. While M&A activity continues to be influenced by prevailing macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical uncertainty, levels of engagement from both private equity and trade buyers remain encouraging and transaction activity has shown signs of improvement. We continue to work closely with the management teams of portfolio companies to maximise value and are actively assessing potential exit opportunities across a number of investments. We remain focused on achieving attractive realisations at the appropriate time and valuation for Shareholders. Realisations in the period ended 30 June 2026

Company Detail Accounting cost

at date

of disposal

(£) Exit proceeds

excluding

deferred

consideration1

(£) Realised

gain/(loss)

(£) Valuation at

31 December

2025

(£) Positive Response Corporation Ltd Loan repayment 125,000 125,000 - 125,000 125,000 125,000 - 125,000

Proceeds on exit excluding interest, dividends and exit fees where applicable.

Pipeline

As at 30 June 2026, the Company had cash reserves of £64.7 million, which will be used to fund new and follow‐on investments, buybacks, dividends and corporate expenditure. We are seeing a strong pipeline of new opportunities, with several opportunities in due diligence or in exclusivity.

The global economic and geopolitical environment remains volatile and uncertain, both through the tariffs instigated by the US and ongoing conflicts in Europe and the Middle East. Markets are, however, showing strong resilience in the face of these challenges, with many indices performing well in the year to date overall.

Against this unsettled backdrop, the UK economy is performing reasonably well, with interest rates remaining steady and a strong performance by the FTSE.

With a broad network of deal introducers across the UK and internationally, and through its growing network of regional offices, we continue to see a large volume of attractive investment opportunities. This is not expected to change in the medium term. We continue to pursue a balanced strategy, targeting companies from a range of sectors and at different stages of maturity to combat market volatility.

Key portfolio developments

Material changes in valuation, defined as increasing or decreasing by £1.0 million or more since 31 December 2025, are detailed below. Updates on these companies are included on page 11 in the Unaudited Half-Yearly Financial Report.

Key valuation changes in the period

Company Valuation methodology Net movement

(£) Aerospace Tooling Corporation Limited Discounted offer 1,376,341 Steamforged Holdings Limited Discounted revenue multiple (1,086,906) Ten Health Holdings Limited Discounted revenue multiple (2,237,198)

Outlook

The first half of 2026 has continued to be characterised by uncertainty across global markets. While equity markets recovered from the volatility experienced earlier in the year, investor sentiment has remained sensitive to developments in international trade policy, geopolitical tensions and broader macroeconomic conditions. In particular, technology valuations have experienced periods of volatility as sentiment towards artificial intelligence has evolved. Domestically, these dynamics have been exacerbated by political uncertainty, including the recent change in UK political leadership and cost-of-living concerns. Looking ahead, investors will continue to monitor the developing policy agenda of the new government and the implications of the forthcoming Autumn Budget. Although markets have proved resilient, the longer-term economic effects of these developments remain unclear and may continue to contribute to periods of volatility. This volatility is reflected in the valuation multiples used to value portfolio companies, which are derived from the market valuations of comparable quoted companies. These multiples fell by 5.5% between December 2025 and March 2026 before recovering by 4.8% between March and June 2026.

Against this uncertain backdrop, the Company has continued to demonstrate resilience. While NAV Total Return fell 3.0% in the six months ended 30 June 2026, longer-term performance remains positive, with a NAV Total Return of 9.8% over three years and 25.7% over five years. The Company maintains a balanced portfolio across different sectors and stages of the business lifecycle, which should stand it in good stead to face the volatility ahead. Our hands-on approach to challenges and exit planning continues to add value to portfolio companies.

Looking to the remainder of 2026 and beyond, it would be reasonable to expect further volatility given the geopolitical and economic environment. However, there have been encouraging signs of increased market and transaction activity, which provide grounds for cautious optimism. The UK remains an attractive location in which to start, grow and scale innovative businesses, supported by a strong entrepreneurial culture, world-class universities and access to experienced management talent.

The Company has completed another highly successful fundraise, thanks to the strong track record delivered over a number of years, and post period end the Board announced its intention to launch a further offer for subscription later in the year. The Company continues to deploy into high potential new investments, and a growing portfolio of assets at varying stages of the lifecycle. The portfolio remains diversified across sectors, with a mix of higher-growth and cash-generative business, and has proven to be resilient over many years and through various cycles and economic shocks. Nonetheless, certain portfolio companies face particular challenges, offset by others which are seeing strong growth in their markets. The Company remains one of the premier players in the VCT market, an important source of capital for UK entrepreneurs.

James Livingston

Foresight Group LLP

Co-Head of Private Equity

24 September 2026

UNAUDITED HALF-YEARLY RESULTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES STATEMENTS

Principal risks and uncertainties

The principal risks faced by the Company are as follows:



Market risk

Strategic and performance risk

Internal control risk

Legislative and regulatory risk

VCT qualifying status risk Investment valuation and liquidity risk

The Board reported on the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Company in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025. A detailed explanation can be found on pages 56 to 60 of the Annual Report and Accounts, which is available on Foresight Enterprise VCT's website or by writing to Foresight Group LLP at The Shard, 32 London Bridge Street, London SE1 9SG.

In the view of the Board, there have been no changes to the fundamental nature of these risks since the previous Annual Report and Accounts. The emerging risks identified in the previous report included those of geopolitical risk, cyber security, artificial intelligence, potential economic instability and the risk of a global pandemic. These emerging risks continue to apply and be monitored. The Board and the Manager continue to follow all emerging risks closely with a view to identifying where changes affect the areas of the market in which portfolio companies operate. This enables the Manager to work closely with portfolio companies, preparing them so far as possible to ensure they are well positioned to endure potential volatility.

Directors' responsibility statement

The Disclosure and Transparency Rules (“DTR”) of the UK Listing Authority require the Directors to confirm their responsibilities in relation to the preparation and publication of the Half-Yearly Financial Report.

The Directors confirm to the best of their knowledge that:

a) The summarised set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with FRS 104

b) The Half-Yearly Financial Report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R (indication of important events during the first six months and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year)

c) The summarised set of financial statements gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company as required by DTR 4.2.4R

d) The Half-Yearly Financial Report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R (disclosure of related parties' transactions and changes therein)

Going concern

The Company's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and position, are set out in the Strategic Report of the Annual Report. The financial position of the Company, its cash flows, liquidity position and borrowing facilities are described in the Chair's Statement, Strategic Report and Notes to the Accounts of the 31 December 2025 Annual Report.

In addition, the Annual Report includes the Company's objectives, policies and processes for managing its capital; its financial risk management objectives; details of its financial instruments; and its exposures to credit risk and liquidity risk.

The Company has considerable financial resources together with investments and income generated therefrom across a variety of industries and sectors. As a consequence, the Directors believe that the Company is well placed to manage its business risks successfully.

The Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Thus, they continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the annual financial statements.

The Half-Yearly Financial Report has not been audited nor reviewed by the auditors.

On behalf of the Board

Kavita Patel

Chair

24 September 2026

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2026

Six months ended

30 June 2026

(Unaudited) Six months ended

30 June 2025

(Unaudited) Year ended

31 December 2025

(Audited) Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 (Losses)/gains on investments - (5,031) (5,031) - 919 919 - 4,675 4,675 Income 1,466 - 1,466 2,078 - 2,078 3,237 - 3,237 Investment management fees (468) (1,403) (1,871) (454) (1,681) (2,135) (799) (2,715) (3,514) Other expenses (408) - (408) (367) - (367) (788) - (788) Return/(loss) on ordinary activities before taxation 590 (6,434) (5,844) 1,257 (762) 495 1,650 1,960 3,610 Taxation (148) 148 - (307) 307 - (405) 405 - Return/(loss) on ordinary activities after taxation 442 (6,286) (5,844) 950 (455) 495 1,245 2,365 3,610 Return/(loss) per share 0.1p (1.7p) (1.6p) 0.3p (0.1p) 0.2p 0.4p 0.7p 1.1p

The total columns of this statement are the profit and loss account of the Company and the revenue and capital columns represent supplementary information.

All revenue and capital items in the above Statement of Comprehensive Income are derived from continuing operations. No operations were acquired or discontinued in the period.

The Company has no recognised gains or losses other than those shown above, therefore no separate statement of total recognised gains and losses has been presented.

The Company has only one class of business and one reportable segment, the results of which are set out in the Statement of Comprehensive Income and Balance Sheet.

There are no potentially dilutive capital instruments in issue and, therefore, no diluted earnings per share figures are relevant. The basic and diluted earnings per share are, therefore, identical.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF MOVEMENTS IN SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS

For the six months ended 30 June 2026

Called-up

share capital

£'000 Share premium

account

£'000 Capital

redemption

reserve

£'000 Distributable

reserve 1

£'000 Capital

reserve 1

£'000 Revaluation

reserve

£'000 Total

£'000 As at 1 January 2026 3,124 44,547 255 76,730 (3,127) 34,085 155,614 Share issues in the period 778 39,202 - - - - 39,980 Expenses in relation to share issues2 - (1,429) - - - - (1,429) Realised gains on disposal of investments - - - - 746 - 746 Investment holding losses - - - - - (5,777) (5,777) Management fees charged to capital - - - - (1,403) - (1,403) Revenue return for the period before taxation - - - 590 - - 590 Taxation for the period - - - (148) 148 - - As at 30 June 2026 3,902 82,320 255 77,172 (3,636) 28,308 188,321

Distributable reserve accounts as at 30 June 2026 total £73,536,000 (31 December 2025: £73,603,000). Share premium cancelled in prior years included amounts arising on share allotments less than three years old, which are protected capital under VCT legislation. Amounts available for distribution as at 30 June 2026 are therefore £38,832,000 (31 December 2025: £38,899,000). The remaining cancelled share premium will become distributable under VCT regulations on the third anniversary of the share allotment on which it arose.Includes trail commission for prior years' fundraising.

UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEET

As at 30 June 2026

Registered number: 03506579 As at

30 June

2026

(Unaudited)

£'000 As at

30 June

2025

(Unaudited)

£'000 As at

31 December

2025

(Audited)

£'000 Fixed assets Investments held at fair value through profit or loss 122,097 107,677 118,632 Current assets Debtors 1,677 2,707 2,351 Cash and cash equivalents 64,717 52,642 34,806 Total current assets 66,394 55,349 37,157 Creditors Amounts falling due within one year (170) (891) (175) Net current assets 66,224 54,458 36,982 Total assets less current liabilities 188,321 162,135 155,614 Net assets 188,321 162,135 155,614 Capital and reserves Called-up share capital 3,902 3,144 3,124 Share premium account 82,320 43,363 44,547 Capital redemption reserve 255 211 255 Distributable reserve 77,172 87,279 76,730 Capital reserve (3,636) (1,506) (3,127) Revaluation reserve 28,308 29,644 34,085 Equity Shareholders' funds 188,321 162,135 155,614 Net Asset Value per share 48.3p 51.6p 49.8p

UNAUDITED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

For the six months ended 30 June 2026

Six months

ended

30 June 2026

(Unaudited)

£'000 Six months

ended

30 June 2025

(Unaudited)

£'000 Year ended

31 December

2025

(Audited)

£'000 Cash flow from operating activities Loan interest received from investments 500 663 1,322 Dividends received from investments - 31 31 Deposit and similar interest received 962 1,190 1,894 Investment management fees paid (1,871) (2,702) (3,514) Performance incentive fee paid - - (318) Secretarial fees paid (109) (159) (215) Other cash payments (288) (356) (628) Net cash outflow from operating activities (806) (1,333) (1,428) Cash flow from investing activities Purchase of investments (8,698) (6,307) (13,967) Proceeds on sale of investments 125 8,888 8,888 Proceeds on deferred consideration 746 1,361 1,366 Net cash (outflow)/inflow

from investing activities (7,827) 3,942 (3,713) Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds of fundraising 39,377 9,811 9,811 Expenses of fundraising (828) (285) (296) Repurchase of own shares (5) (1,845) (4,338) Equity dividends paid - (8,507) (16,089) Net cash inflow/(outflow)

from financing activities 38,544 (826) (10,912) Net inflow/(outflow) of cash in the period 29,911 1,783 (16,053) Reconciliation of net cash flow

to movement in net funds Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period 29,911 1,783 (16,053) Net cash and cash equivalents

at start of period 34,806 50,859 50,859 Net cash and cash equivalents

at end of period 64,717 52,642 34,806

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED HALF-YEARLY RESULTS

For the six months ended 30 June 2026

1

The Unaudited Half-Yearly Financial Report has been prepared on the basis of the accounting policies set out in the statutory accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2025. Unquoted investments have been valued in accordance with IPEV Valuation Guidelines.

2

These are not statutory accounts in accordance with s.436 of the Companies Act 2006 and the financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2026 and 30 June 2025 has been neither audited nor formally reviewed. Statutory accounts in respect of the year ended 31 December 2025 have been audited and reported on by the Company's auditors and delivered to the Registrar of Companies and included the report of the auditors which was unqualified and did not contain a statement under s.498(2) or s.498(3) of the Companies Act 2006. No statutory accounts in respect of any period after 31 December 2025 have been reported on by the Company's auditors or delivered to the Registrar of Companies.

3

Copies of the Unaudited Half-Yearly Financial Report will be sent to Shareholders via their chosen method and will be available for inspection at the Registered Office of the Company at The Shard, 32 London Bridge Street, London SE1 9SG.

4 Net Asset Value per share

The Net Asset Value per share is based on net assets at the end of the period and on the number of shares in issue at the date.

Net assets Number of

shares in issue 30 June 2026 £188,321,000 390,168,331 30 June 2025 £162,135,000 314,372,565 31 December 2025 £155,614,000 312,434,761

5 Return per share

The weighted average number of shares used to calculate the respective returns are shown in the table below.

Number of

shares in issue Six months ended 30 June 2026 374,493,210 Six months ended 30 June 2025 314,923,965 Year ended 31 December 2025 315,236,047

Earnings for the period should not be taken as a guide to the results for the full year.

6 Income

Six months

ended

30 June 2026

£'000 Six months

ended

30 June 2025

£'000 Year ended

31 December

2025

£'000 Deposit and similar interest received 962 1,190 1,894 Loan stock interest 504 857 1,312 Dividends receivable - 31 31 1,466 2,078 3,237

7 Investments at fair value through profit or loss

£'000 Book cost as at 1 January 2026 86,501 Investment holding gains 32,131 Valuation as at 1 January 2026 118,632 Movements in the period: Purchases 8,698 Disposal proceeds1 (125) Realised gains ­- Investment holding losses (5,108) Valuation as at 30 June 2026 122,097 Book cost as at 30 June 2026 95,074 Investment holding gains 27,023 Valuation as at 30 June 2026 122,097

The Company received £125,000 from the repayment of a loan during the period. The book cost of this loan was £125,000.

Reconciliation of realised gains and investment holding losses to the Statement of Comprehensive Income:

Six months

ended

30 June 2026

£'000 Six months

ended

30 June 2025

£'000 Year ended

31 December

2025

£'000 Realised gains - 5,338 4,648 Investment holding losses (5,108) (4,190) (205) Deferred consideration receipts 746 1,361 1,366 Deferred consideration debtor movement (669) (1,590) (1,134) (Losses)/gains on investments per the Statement of Comprehensive Income (5,031) 919 4,675

Breakdown of deferred consideration movements in the six months ended 30 June 2026:

Deferred

consideration

receipts

£'000 Deferred

consideration

debtor

movements

£'000 Specac International Limited 449 (428) Callen-Lenz Associates Limited 297 (241) 746 (669)

8 Performance incentive fee

In order to incentivise the Manager to generate enhanced returns for Shareholders, the Manager is entitled to a performance incentive fee, designated a share-based payment due to its nature. This fee is equal to 15% of dividends paid to Shareholders, subject to the total return (Net Asset Value plus cumulative dividends paid per share on or after 11 January 2011) exceeding 100p (“High Watermark”), both immediately before and after the performance incentive fee is paid. After each distribution is made to Shareholders where a performance incentive is paid, the High Watermark required to be achieved to trigger a further performance incentive fee will be amended to take account of the dividend paid.

The High Watermark at 30 June 2026 was 117.4p and the total return was 117.2p. As a result of the total return being below the High Watermark and no dividend having been paid in the period, no performance incentive fee was accrued during the period (31 December 2025: £nil).

9 Transactions with the Manager

Foresight Group LLP advises the Company on investments under an agreement dated 30 July 2004. During the period, Foresight Group LLP earned fees of £1,871,000 (30 June 2025: £1,817,000; 31 December 2025: £3,196,000). No performance incentive fee was paid in the period (30 June 2025: £nil; 31 December 2025: £318,000) and no additional provision was recognised as at the period end (30 June 2025: £318,000; 31 December 2025: £nil).

Foresight Group LLP is the Company Secretary and received accounting and company secretarial services fees of £109,000 during the period (30 June 2025: £104,000; 31 December 2025: £215,000).

Foresight Group LLP also received from investee companies arrangement fees of £206,000 (30 June 2025: £190,000; 31 December 2025: £420,000) and directors' fees of £477,000 (30 June 2025: £431,000; 31 December 2025: £857,000). Arrangement fees cover the cost of each deal process, including conducting due diligence and negotiating with management and shareholders, and directors' fees cover the cost of Foresight employees acting as directors on the Boards of each investee company. Foresight Promoter LLP, a related party to the Manager, earned fees of £821,000 (30 June 2025: £197,000; 31 December 2025: £197,000) in respect of costs incurred related to share allotments in the period.

At 30 June 2026, the amount due from Foresight Group LLP was £nil (30 June 2025: £nil; 31 December 2025: £284,000).

In accordance with UK Listing Rules 11.4.1R, 6.4.1R and 6.4.3R, a copy of the Half-Yearly Report and Accounts will be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism.

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