Federal Home Loan Bank Of New York Launches $10.3 Million Housing Impact Grant
|Initiative
|Location
|Sponsor
|FHLBNY Member
|Grant Awarded
|Units
|Description
|Hamilton Hill Revitalization
|Schenectady, New York
|The Community Builders
|M&T Bank
|$2.5 million
|171
|Rental housing new construction project to be developed in four buildings containing a total of 171 affordable units.
|Finger Lakes Region Home Rehabilitation Program 2026
|Genesee, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans and Wayne counties, New York
|Rural Housing Opportunities Corporation
|ESL Federal Credit Union
|$500,000
|25
|Owner-occupied rehabilitation project involving 25 homes to preserve existing affordable housing and allow homeowners to safely age in place.
|The Bayley
|Madison, New Jersey
|BCUW/Madeline Housing Partners, LLC
|Valley National Bank
|$2.5 million
|37
|New construction affordable rental housing project involving 37 units for households earning below 60% of Area Median Income, including supportive housing.
|Millstone Senior Housing
|Millstone Township, New Jersey
|Affordable Housing Alliance
|Columbia Bank
|$800,000
|10
|New construction of a 10-unit affordable senior rental project for residents age 55 and older.
|Badger Madison Apartments
|Newark, New Jersey
|Clinton Hill Community Action
|Columbia Bank
|$1.625 million
|25
|New construction affordable rental housing project involving 25 units for low-to-moderate income households, including supportive housing.
|Plaza Gran Victoria
|San Juan, Puerto Rico
|1312 Ponce de Leon Manager Corp.
|Banco Popular de Puerto Rico
|$2.4 million
|98
|Rental housing rehabilitation project involving 98 units of affordable senior housing.
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York
The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York is a Congressionally chartered, wholesale Bank. It is part of the Federal Home Loan Bank System, a national wholesale banking network of 11 regional, stockholder-owned banks. As of June 30, 2026, the FHLBNY serves 338 financial institutions in New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The mission of the FHLBNY is to provide members with reliable liquidity in support of housing and local community development.
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