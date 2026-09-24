Solana Foundation Adds Ex-Binance CMO And Payments Lead For Partnerships

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Solana Foundation has moved to strengthen its institutional and payments push with two senior hires, naming former Binance chief marketing officer Rachel Conlan as chief strategy officer and Polygon Labs executive Jamal Raees as general manager of payments.

The appointments come as Solana attempts to broaden its footprint beyond developers into mainstream business use cases, including stablecoin payments and tokenized deposits-areas the foundation says it plans to prioritize through partnerships and ecosystem growth.

Rachel Conlan joins Solana Foundation as chief strategy officer, overseeing institutional partnerships, ecosystem expansion, and business onboarding efforts. Jamal Raees becomes general manager of payments, with a mandate to deepen ties with payments companies and focus on infrastructure for payment-service builders. Solana's hiring decisions follow the March launch of the Solana Developer Platform, which introduced Modern Treasury as a payments infrastructure partner. AWS has added Solana support to its x402 feature, designed to let website owners charge AI agents in USDC for access to content. Solana is also preparing the Alpenglow network upgrade, which is intended to reduce transaction finality time from about 12.8 seconds to roughly 150 milliseconds.

Key takeawaysConlan's strategy role targets institutions and business adoption

In her new position, Conlan will lead Solana Foundation's strategy work across multiple fronts, including institutional partnerships, ecosystem growth, and initiatives intended to bring businesses onto the Solana network.

Solana Foundation noted that Conlan spent three years at Binance, and previously held senior roles at OKX, CAA Sports, and Havas. The breadth of that background-spanning major exchange marketing leadership and broader corporate experience-signals that the foundation is aiming to close the gap between crypto-native infrastructure and the requirements of traditional business partners.

For investors and builders, the practical question is whether this strategy focus translates into more deployment-ready payment tools and repeatable enterprise onboarding. Conlan's remit includes institutional partnerships, which typically require more than technical compatibility; they often depend on compliance readiness, commercial go-to-market support, and partnerships that can scale beyond pilots.

Raees to focus on payments infrastructure and stablecoin growth

Raees' mandate is more narrowly centered on payments. Solana Foundation said he will deepen engagement with major payments companies and concentrate on the infrastructure that teams use to build payment services on Solana.

In a statement provided by Solana Foundation, Raees said his focus would be“driving greater adoption and usage of stablecoins and tokenized deposits,” with an emphasis on global markets.

That emphasis matters because stablecoins and tokenized deposits sit at the intersection of crypto and regulated finance: they are frequently the use cases that business partners ask for when evaluating whether to integrate with blockchain networks. By putting Raees in charge of the payments layer, Solana Foundation is effectively prioritizing the parts of its stack that help other companies launch compliant-looking payment products at scale.

Developer Platform and early partners widen the payments pathway

The hiring decisions follow Solana Foundation's March launch of the Solana Developer Platform. The program includes Modern Treasury as a payments infrastructure partner, and early users cited by the foundation include Mastercard and Western Union.

While the announcement does not detail commercial outcomes, the pairing of high-profile payments ecosystem names with a dedicated developer platform is notable. It suggests Solana is trying to reduce friction for companies that want to build payment services without having to assemble every component themselves.

For traders and market participants, these kinds of platform moves can be important even when they don't immediately show up in price headlines-because they can shape liquidity, transaction routing, and long-term user flows. The immediate impact may be hard to measure, but the direction of travel is clear: more institutional and payments integration pathways, supported by infrastructure partners.

AWS x402 expands a new USDC distribution route for content access

Separately, Amazon Web Services added Solana among the networks supported by its x402 feature, which lets website owners charge AI agents in USDC for access to content.

This development points to an increasingly common pattern in blockchain adoption: using stablecoins as a payment rail for specific application workflows rather than relying on general-purpose speculative activity. In this case, the integration is framed around access and usage billing for AI-related content delivery.

For builders, the value is practical-integrating a supported chain and stablecoin into a cloud product can lower deployment complexity. For Solana users, it may open additional demand channels for USDC in app environments that are not traditionally crypto-native.

Alpenglow upgrade aims to materially shorten finality

Solana is also preparing its Alpenglow network upgrade. The foundation says the planned change is intended to reduce transaction finality from about 12.8 seconds to roughly 150 milliseconds.

Finality improvements can matter for payment-related apps because faster confirmation reduces friction for interactive user experiences and can improve operational reliability for services that depend on timely settlement. While the announcement here is focused on the goal and not on delivery timelines, the magnitude of the proposed shift suggests Solana is actively targeting performance characteristics that are often central to enterprise evaluations.

It also provides an additional reason why payments-focused hires are arriving now: infrastructure improvements and commercial expansion efforts are being coordinated around the same core objective-making Solana more practical for real-world financial workflows.

Stablecoin and tokenized asset activity underscores the payments thesis

Solana Foundation said the network has processed more than $5 trillion in stablecoin volume so far in 2026. It also reported more than $4.5 billion in real-world assets on the network and more than $620 million in tokenized equity supply.

Those figures support the foundation's broader narrative that stablecoins and tokenization are becoming more than isolated experiments. However, readers should still watch how activity translates into durable partnerships and product launches-particularly in environments where payments and tokenized deposits require robust operational controls, predictable settlement behavior, and clear integration paths.

With Conlan and Raees taking on strategy and payments leadership just as Solana's Developer Platform and Alpenglow upgrade work are underway, the next signals to watch are whether early ecosystem users expand, whether stablecoin and tokenized deposit integrations move from pilots into ongoing deployments, and how the network's performance targets line up with the demands of real payment services.

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