Steinberg Law Firm Responds To Report Naming North Charleston Among Cities With Worst Drivers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– Steinberg Law Firm in North Charleston is responding to a new ConsumerAffairs analysis that ranks North Charleston among the U.S. cities with the worst drivers, calling the findings both unsurprising and deeply concerning for residents and visitors across South Carolina.

The 2026 ConsumerAffairs study, which examined crash data, fatalities, and bad-driving indicators across hundreds of U.S. cities, placed North Charleston near the top of its list of worst-driving communities. Five of the ten worst-ranked cities are in the South, underscoring what Steinberg Law Firm attorneys describe as a persistent pattern of high-risk driving behavior across the region.

“North Charleston has long been a transportation hub, with heavy commuter traffic, freight movement, and tourism-related travel all converging on a relatively compact area,” said partner Michael Jordan with Steinberg Law Firm.“When you combine that volume with speeding, distracted driving, and impaired driving, you get the kinds of crash patterns that show up in this report.”

According to the firm, the report's findings align with what its attorneys see in their case files: serious crashes on arterial routes and interstates, rear-end collisions in congested corridors and a steady rise in incidents involving smartphones and other in-vehicle distractions. The firm also notes that South Carolina's popularity as a vacation destination means that out-of-state drivers unfamiliar with local roads are frequently involved.

“The data behind this ranking reflects real lives changed in an instant,” partner Steven Goldberg said.“Drivers in and around North Charleston should treat this report as a call to slow down, put the phone away and give other road users more space.”

Steinberg Law Firm attorneys say the study should serve as a practical warning, not just a headline. For residents, the key recurring risk factors are excessive speed on multilane roads, aggressive lane changes in construction zones, and drivers who fail to yield to pedestrians and cyclists in urban and suburban areas. For visitors, they emphasize the need to build in extra travel time, rely on navigation before moving the vehicle and be mindful that coastal weather, bridge traffic and seasonal congestion can change conditions quickly.

“Whether you live here or you're just passing through, the choices you make behind the wheel matter,” Mr. Goldberg continued.“Reports like this one are a reminder that safer driving is not just a personal preference; it is a community obligation.”

To learn more about the firm, visit .

The Steinberg Law Firm has been assisting victims of negligence in South Carolina since 1927, including personal injury, workers' compensation, and car accidents. For more information, please contact the firm at 843-720-2800.

Steinberg Law Firm

3955 Faber Place Drive, Suite 300 North Charleston, SC 29405

(843) 720-2800



Press Contact: Patti Baron

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Steinberg Law Firm Responds to Report Naming North Charleston Among Cities With Worst Drivers News Provided By Law Firm Newswire September 24, 2026, 15:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.