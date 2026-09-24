Painter Falls From 3Rd Floor Of UP School, Dies CCTV Captures Tragic Incident

A 30-year-old daily wage worker died after falling from the third floor of Jaipuria School in Basti, Uttar Pradesh, while carrying out painting work on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Ved Prakash, a resident of Shaharanpur village under the Kalwari police station area. He was working at the school in the Nagar police station area when the accident took place.

तीसरी मंजिल से एक मजदूर गिरा और फिर एक परिवार की पूरी दुनिया उजड़ गई। सवाल सिर्फ हादसे का नहीं, उस सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का है जो ऊंचाई पर काम कर रहे मजदूर के साथ होनी चाहिए थी।बस्ती के जयपुरिया स्कूल में पेंटिंग का काम कर रहे करीब 30 वर्षीय वेदप्रकाश की तीसरी मंजिल से गिरने के बाद... twitter/QGltzjwXiI

- Dr Nidhi Malik (@drnidhimalik) September 24, 2026

Labourer Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor Of UP SchoolA labourer identified as Ved Prakash died after falling from the third floor of the renowned Jaipuria School in Basti, Uttar Pradesh. He had been working on painting the school for the past 15 days incident, which was... twitter/Jz8RxBpaLZ

- Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) September 24, 2026

Painter falls while working on third floor

According to the available information, Ved Prakash was painting on the school's third floor at around 3:21 pm when he suddenly lost his balance and fell from the height.

The accident caused panic on the school premises. He was immediately taken to Bahadurpur Community Health Centre for treatment, according to a report by NDTV.

A laborer died after falling from the third floor of a building in Basti, Uttar Pradesh. The incident was captured on CCTV...Ved Prakash, a laborer, tragically died after falling from the third floor of the renowned Jaipuria School in Basti district. He had been working on the... twitter/sVnZBdAcUA

- Ravi Pandey (@ravipandey2643) September 24, 2026

PAINTER FALLS FROM 3RD FLOOR OF SCHOOL IN BASTI, DIESA 30-year-old painter, Ved Prakash died after falling from the third floor of Jaipuria School in Basti, Uttar Pradesh while working on Wednesday was taken to hospital in critical condition but died during treatment.... twitter/kO1AxEecpZ

- contentkikamii (@contentkikamii) September 24, 2026

Considering the seriousness of his condition, doctors referred him to OPEC Hospital Kaili, attached to Maharshi Vashishtha Medical College. He was admitted to the emergency department, but died while undergoing treatment.

CCTV footage of the incident has also emerged. The footage reportedly shows the painter falling from the upper floor of the school. The video has drawn attention to the incident, with people in the area expressing shock over the fatal accident.

Family alleges safety lapses

Following Ved Prakash's death, his family members raised questions over the safety arrangements at the school.

They alleged that the school management failed to follow proper safety measures while the painting work was being carried out. The family has also alleged that there was a delay in informing them about the accident.

The allegations have added another aspect to the case, although details about any official action against the school management are not yet clear.

Further details are awaited as authorities examine the circumstances surrounding the fatal fall.