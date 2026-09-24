Revenera Enables Software Companies To Meet Buyer Demands For Visibility Into Software Use

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Software Monetization Platform adds additional insight and analytics for end customers

ITASCA, Ill., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revenera, a global leader in software monetization technology, today announced the launch of new analytics and insights for end customers of software monetized through Revenera.

This new feature in Revenera's FlexNet Operations End User Portal allows software buyers to see which products and features they are entitled to use, how many licenses or seats have been purchased and how many are currently used, who the licenses or seats are allocated to, and when renewals are due, enabling them to fully leverage their software investments.

Software companies can meet customer demands for visibility into software use with an out-of-the-box solution instead of spending time developing custom portals and dashboards.

“In the time of SaaS and AI, anyone who is using software wants real-time insight and controls, making sure that adoption and spend are in line with plans,” Nicole Segerer, General Manager at Revenera.“Software companies that leverage Revenera for monetization can give that insight to their end customers with little to no extra effort, as it is already included in the end customer portal that is part of Revenera's monetization platform.”

Core Capabilities

For software buyers:



In-depth dashboards that help software buyers understand what they own, what they are using, and plan for additional license purchases where needed; The ability to apply filters, bookmark report views, export information and gain actionable insights into their software use.

For software companies:



Software companies can produce custom reports for their customers, providing visibility into the metrics and business insights most relevant to their software offerings;

A more informed and self-sufficient customer experience; A stronger foundation for sales, customer success and account teams to use for renewal, expansion and adoption conversations.



“Software companies want and need enhanced end-customer visibility and controls. But when solutions, such as custom-built portals or reporting tools, are developed in-house they often create technical debt, putting unsustainable demands on development and maintenance,” commented Paul Bland, VP of Product Management at Revenera.“Revenera helps software companies meet growing customer demand for visibility into software usage and entitlements, without taking valuable engineering resources away from product innovation.”

Learn more about FlexNet Operations or contact Revenera for additional information.

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About Revenera

Revenera helps product executives build better products, accelerate time-to-value, and monetize what matters. Revenera's leading solutions help software and technology companies drive top-line revenue with modern software monetization, understand usage and compliance with product usage analytics, empower the use of open source with software composition analysis, and deliver an excellent user experience-for embedded, on-premises, cloud, and SaaS products. To learn more, visit .

CONTACT: Media Contact Clement | Peterson PR on behalf of Revenera...