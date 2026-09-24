Vishay Intertechnology Thick Film Resistor Sample Kits Simplify Device Selection And Validation, Accelerate Time To Market

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced four thick film resistor sample kits designed to simplify component selection and validation for high power designs, while reducing time to market. Providing complete, evaluation-ready solutions, each kit includes surface-mount, Automotive Grade devices in

TO-252 (DPAK) and TO-263 (D2PAK) packages, with high power ratings, a wide range of resistance values, and an optional PCB test board to enable fast, reliable electrical and thermal evaluation.

Devices in the Vishay Sfernice D2TO20, D2TO35, DTO35, and DTO35 / D2TO35 sample kits offer high power ratings of 20 W and 35 W in their compact, surface-mount packages. This high power density allows designers to reduce the number of parallel resistors or larger through-hole devices required, saving board space. Ideal for automotive, industrial, and other high reliability designs, all resistors in the kits are AEC-Q200 qualified, eliminating the need for additional component qualification during development.

Covering a wide resistance range from 1 Ω to 47 kΩ with selected E-series values, the kits reduce sampling efforts and minimize the need for additional sample orders compared to typical single-value or single-package kits. Supplied on cardboard tape strips, with each strip holding four resistors, devices are sorted in ascending order of resistance value and clearly labeled for easy identification. Combined with optional PCB test boards, this organization reduces lab setup time and accelerates design-in.

The resistors feature a non-inductive construction and electrical isolation between the resistor element and the metal tab, ensuring stable high frequency performance and enhanced safety. Compatibility with standard surface-mount assembly processes, including proven reflow resistance up to 270 °C for 10 s, improves assembly margin and manufacturing yield.

Device Specification Table: