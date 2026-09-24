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Vishay Intertechnology Thick Film Resistor Sample Kits Simplify Device Selection And Validation, Accelerate Time To Market


2026-09-24 11:02:47
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Evaluation-Ready Solutions Offer 20 W and 35 W Ratings in TO-252 (DPAK) and TO-263 (D2PAK) Packages, Resistance from 1 Ω to 47 kΩ, AEC-Q200 Qualification, and Optional PCB Test Boards

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced four thick film resistor sample kits designed to simplify component selection and validation for high power designs, while reducing time to market. Providing complete, evaluation-ready solutions, each kit includes surface-mount, Automotive Grade devices in
TO-252 (DPAK) and TO-263 (D2PAK) packages, with high power ratings, a wide range of resistance values, and an optional PCB test board to enable fast, reliable electrical and thermal evaluation.

Devices in the Vishay Sfernice D2TO20, D2TO35, DTO35, and DTO35 / D2TO35 sample kits offer high power ratings of 20 W and 35 W in their compact, surface-mount packages. This high power density allows designers to reduce the number of parallel resistors or larger through-hole devices required, saving board space. Ideal for automotive, industrial, and other high reliability designs, all resistors in the kits are AEC-Q200 qualified, eliminating the need for additional component qualification during development.

Covering a wide resistance range from 1 Ω to 47 kΩ with selected E-series values, the kits reduce sampling efforts and minimize the need for additional sample orders compared to typical single-value or single-package kits. Supplied on cardboard tape strips, with each strip holding four resistors, devices are sorted in ascending order of resistance value and clearly labeled for easy identification. Combined with optional PCB test boards, this organization reduces lab setup time and accelerates design-in.

The resistors feature a non-inductive construction and electrical isolation between the resistor element and the metal tab, ensuring stable high frequency performance and enhanced safety. Compatibility with standard surface-mount assembly processes, including proven reflow resistance up to 270 °C for 10 s, improves assembly margin and manufacturing yield.

Device Specification Table:

Resistor Series Sample Kit Name Ordering Number Resistance Power at
25 °C		 Package
D2TO20 D2TO 20 SAMPLE KIT ACCLFFD2TO20SPLKIT 1 Ω to
47 kΩ		 20 W TO-263 (D2PAK)
D2TO35 D2TO 35 SAMPLE KIT ACCLFFD2TO35SPLKIT 35 W TO-263 (D2PAK)
DTO35 DTO SAMPLE KIT ACCLFFDTOSPLKIT 35 W TO-252 (DPAK)
DTO35 and D2TO35 DTO D2TO Sample Kit ACCLFFDTOD2TOSPLKT 35 W TO-252 (DPAK);
TO-263 (D2PAK)

Samples of the new resistor sample kits are available now, with lead times of four weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. ® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at .

The DNA of tech ® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

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Links to product datasheets:
D2TO 20 SAMPLE KIT product page
D2TO 35 SAMPLE KIT product page
DTO SAMPLE KIT product page
DTO D2TO Sample Kit product page

Link to product photo:

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
...
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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