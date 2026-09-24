Vishay Intertechnology Thick Film Resistor Sample Kits Simplify Device Selection And Validation, Accelerate Time To Market
|Resistor Series
|Sample Kit Name
|Ordering Number
|Resistance
| Power at
25 °C
|Package
|D2TO20
|D2TO 20 SAMPLE KIT
|ACCLFFD2TO20SPLKIT
| 1 Ω to
47 kΩ
|20 W
|TO-263 (D2PAK)
|D2TO35
|D2TO 35 SAMPLE KIT
|ACCLFFD2TO35SPLKIT
|35 W
|TO-263 (D2PAK)
|DTO35
|DTO SAMPLE KIT
|ACCLFFDTOSPLKIT
|35 W
|TO-252 (DPAK)
|DTO35 and D2TO35
|DTO D2TO Sample Kit
|ACCLFFDTOD2TOSPLKT
|35 W
| TO-252 (DPAK);
TO-263 (D2PAK)
Samples of the new resistor sample kits are available now, with lead times of four weeks.
Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. ® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at .
The DNA of tech ® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
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Links to product datasheets:
D2TO 20 SAMPLE KIT product page
D2TO 35 SAMPLE KIT product page
DTO SAMPLE KIT product page
DTO D2TO Sample Kit product page
Link to product photo:
For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
...
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
...
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