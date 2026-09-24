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Zoom Colonoscopy Market Size

The Business Research Company's Zoom Colonoscopy Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 8.3% CAGR Through 2030

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The zoom colonoscopy market has demonstrated significant growth over recent years, reflecting increasing advancements and demand in gastrointestinal healthcare. As technology evolves and awareness about colorectal health intensifies, this sector is set to experience substantial expansion in the near future. Below is a detailed overview of the market size, key drivers, major trends, and regional insights shaping the zoom colonoscopy landscape.

Projected Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Zoom Colonoscopy Market

The zoom colonoscopy market has witnessed strong growth historically, with its size rising from $1.29 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $1.41 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This past growth has been largely fueled by the increasing number of colorectal cancer cases worldwide, wider adoption of endoscopic screening programs, heightened awareness around early gastrointestinal disease detection, expansion of hospital diagnostic infrastructure, and the early development of high-definition imaging endoscopy systems. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to continue its upward momentum, reaching $1.93 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.3%. The projected expansion will be supported by rising demand for early cancer detection and preventive diagnostics, growing use of AI-enabled medical imaging technologies, the proliferation of ambulatory surgical and diagnostic centers, an expanding elderly population needing frequent screenings, and advancements in minimally invasive gastrointestinal procedures. Emerging trends during this period include increased adoption of high-definition and zoom-enabled endoscopy systems, integration of AI-based polyp detection, preference for minimally invasive diagnostic techniques, growth of robotic-assisted endoscopy for enhanced precision, and rising interest in capsule and advanced visualization endoscopy technologies.

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Understanding Zoom Colonoscopy Technology and Its Benefits

Zoom colonoscopy is a sophisticated endoscopic approach that provides a magnified, detailed view of the colon and rectal lining through a high-magnification endoscope. This enhanced visualization enables physicians to detect subtle abnormalities such as polyps, early-stage cancers, and inflammatory changes with greater accuracy. The detailed imagery supports earlier and more precise diagnosis, which is crucial for effective treatment and improved patient outcomes.

Key Factor Driving the Global Zoom Colonoscopy Market

The increasing prevalence of colorectal diseases is a primary force propelling growth in the zoom colonoscopy market. Colorectal diseases encompass health conditions affecting the colon and rectum, including colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and abnormal tissue growths-all conditions that benefit from early diagnosis and ongoing clinical monitoring. The rise in these diseases is closely linked to unhealthy eating patterns, particularly diets high in processed foods and low in fiber, which negatively impact digestive health and elevate the risk for colorectal cancer and related disorders. Zoom colonoscopy plays a vital role by offering highly magnified views of the colonic mucosa, enabling clinicians to detect subtle precancerous lesions and early abnormalities more effectively. For example, in February 2026, data from the UK's Office for National Statistics reported 15,552 colorectal cancer deaths in England and Wales in 2023, with provisional estimates for 2024 showing a slight increase to 15,553. This growing disease burden underscores the importance of zoom colonoscopy as a diagnostic tool and supports the market's expansion.

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Growing Cases of Gastrointestinal Disorders Increasing Market Demand

The rising incidence of gastrointestinal disorders is also boosting the zoom colonoscopy market. These disorders affect various parts of the digestive tract-including the stomach, intestines, colon, and rectum-and produce symptoms like abdominal pain, diarrhea, inflammation, bleeding, and changes in bowel habits. The increase in gastrointestinal conditions is driven in part by the spread of infectious diseases that continue to strain healthcare resources and require improved diagnostic solutions. Zoom colonoscopy aids in better visualization of gastrointestinal abnormalities, enhancing early detection, diagnostic accuracy, and enabling timely treatment decisions. For instance, in July 2025, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a sharp rise in norovirus GII.17 outbreaks in the United States, increasing from under 10% during the 2022–23 season to about 75% in the 2024–25 season. This trend highlights the growing infectious disease burden, which in turn fuels demand for advanced diagnostic procedures like zoom colonoscopy.

Healthcare Facility Expansion Supporting Market Growth through Enhanced Diagnostic Services

The continuous growth of healthcare infrastructure is another critical driver for the zoom colonoscopy market. This includes hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic facilities that provide essential medical services and infrastructure for patient care. Investments in healthcare infrastructure and the increasing need for advanced colorectal screening and diagnostic capabilities are prompting expansions in medical facilities worldwide. Zoom colonoscopy enables providers to deliver state-of-the-art colorectal screening services with improved efficiency and early detection capabilities. For example, according to the American Hospital Association, the number of hospitals in the United States rose from 6,093 in fiscal year 2022 to 6,120 in fiscal year 2024, illustrating ongoing growth in healthcare infrastructure that supports market demand.

Regional Outlook: North America's Dominance and Asia-Pacific's Rapid Growth

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global zoom colonoscopy market, benefiting from advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of innovative technologies. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments, rising awareness about colorectal diseases, and expanding diagnostic services. The market report also includes an analysis of other important regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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Zoom Colonoscopy Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 8.3% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 24, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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