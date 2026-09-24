Terrific Innovation / Key word(s): Personnel

Terrific Appoints Senior Havas Executive Alberto Canteli Suarez as President and Chief Commercial Officer

24.09.2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST

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Dubai-based executive will lead global growth for the social commerce infrastructure company as it expands into the Middle East DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrific today announced the appointment of Alberto Canteli Suarez as President and Chief Commercial Officer, effective September 1, 2026. Canteli joins from Havas, where he spent 26 years in leadership roles across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia. Working with founder and CEO Israel Grintz, he will lead Terrific's global commercial strategy, enterprise growth, agency and operator partnerships, and market expansion. The Middle East expansion starts with the UAE. Terrific is an international company with bases in Dubai, Mexico City and Paris, clients across North America, Latin America and Europe, and partnerships in Brazil, Japan and India. Terrific is built as infrastructure, not as a single app or channel. It brings the formats audiences use on social platforms, from short video and live streams to feeds, polls and chat, to a company's own website, and makes every moment shoppable. Brands turn attention into conversion. Media companies add participation and a new monetization layer. Both own the audience, the content, the data and the transaction. "Platforms rent your audience back to you at best, and to your competitors at worst," said Grintz. "Companies need to own their data, own their content and run their own community. We built Terrific so they can. Alberto has spent his career on the side of the industry that buys attention, and he knows why ownership matters." "I chose Terrific because it addresses a real commercial problem," said Canteli. "Brands and media companies create enormous attention through social content, but they need to turn that attention into conversion, data and long-term customer value inside properties they control. I am joining to build, learn and scale alongside Israel and the team." Canteli works alongside Chief Business Officer John Edward Arnott Lynn, former CEO of VML Latin America and Grey Group Spain. About Terrific Terrific is owned social commerce infrastructure for brands, retailers and media companies. It lets them run their own social experience, from live shopping to shoppable video and interactive feeds, on the websites they own, keeping the audience, data and revenue. Its AI layer helps plan, run and optimize every experience. Learn more at terrificlive .com.



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