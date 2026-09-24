Kazakhstan Declares National Mourning After Servicemen Die In Caspian Sea Incident

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). By the decree, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has declared September 25 a day of national mourning following the deaths of servicemen during naval exercises in the Mangystau region, press service of the Kazakh president reports.

The incident occurred on September 24 during a training mission conducted by the Naval Forces of Kazakhstan's Armed Forces on the Caspian Sea coast. According to preliminary information from Kazakhstan's Ministry of Defense, 19 servicemen were swept into the sea after weather conditions deteriorated sharply and strong winds intensified.

The deaths of nine servicemen have been confirmed. Three servicemen were rescued, one of whom was hospitalized, while search and rescue operations for the remaining personnel are continuing.

Rescue teams and equipment were dispatched to the scene immediately. Units of the Naval Forces, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, aviation and other relevant services are taking part in the operation.

A government commission has been established to investigate the circumstances and causes of the incident. The commission was formed by order of Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and includes the Minister of Defense, representatives of the Mangystau regional administration, senior officials from the ministries responsible for labor and social protection, emergency situations, healthcare and transport, as well as the Chief Military Prosecutor and representatives of the Border Service.

The commission has been instructed to establish the causes of the servicemen's deaths and ensure the necessary support for their families.