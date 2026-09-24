Australia Recommerce Market Databook 2026-2030: Tracks 60+ Kpis Across Channels, Categories And Consumer Segments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Australia Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment - Q1 2026 Update" has been added tooffering.

Australia's recommerce market is forecast to grow by 11.3% year over year to reach US$4.68 billion in 2026. Following a compound annual growth rate of 13.7% between 2021 and 2025, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum, recording a CAGR of 9.6% from 2026 to 2030. Market value is projected to increase from US$4.20 billion in 2025 to approximately US$6.75 billion by 2030.

Growth in the Australia recommerce market is being driven by cost-conscious consumer behaviour, circular-economy initiatives and the integration of resale into mainstream retail. Retailers, telecommunications companies and digital platforms are moving beyond standalone second-hand marketplaces to establish structured resale, buyback, trade-in, repair and refurbishment programs.

Retailers Integrate Resale into the Customer Journey

Fashion recommerce is becoming increasingly connected to the initial retail transaction. THE ICONIC's integration with AirRobe enables shoppers to retain purchase information and streamline future product listings. Meanwhile, eBay Australia and the Australian Fashion Council are supporting circular-fashion businesses such as Shopfront, Hello Tailr and HATCH, strengthening the infrastructure available for resale, repair and related services.

This transition allows retailers to extend customer relationships beyond the first sale, improve retention and respond to demand for longer product lifecycles. Over the coming years, more fashion and lifestyle businesses are expected to connect resale services with loyalty programs, customer data and inventory management.

Furniture and Home Goods Recommerce Gains Momentum

Managed recommerce is expanding beyond apparel into furniture, household goods and other durable categories. IKEA Australia's Buy-back service demonstrates how major retailers can recirculate eligible products through store credit and resale via established retail channels.

Retailer-operated buyback programs can support affordability while keeping customers within a brand's ecosystem. Furniture and home goods are particularly suited to this model because retailers can apply standardised condition requirements and product assessment processes. Additional buyback, trade-in and "second chance" programs are expected to emerge as home retailers connect recommerce with customer retention and returns management.

Electronics Trade-In and Refurbishment Become Mainstream

Electronics recommerce in Australia is becoming more formalised through telecommunications and device recovery programs. Telstra and Optus offer device trade-in services, while Telstra has reported progress against targets for reusing or recycling phones, modems and other equipment.

Regular device replacement cycles, demand for lower-cost electronics and increased scrutiny of electronic waste are supporting this expansion. Competitive advantage will increasingly depend on the ability to combine device grading, certified refurbishment, data security, customer acquisition and compliant reverse logistics within an integrated operating model.

Policy and Product Stewardship Shape Market Development

Australia's recommerce sector is also being influenced by circular-economy policy, repair initiatives and product stewardship requirements. Seamless, the national clothing stewardship scheme, promotes longer product use, reuse and clothing recycling. Broader policy recommendations are encouraging stronger national coordination for repair, collection, reuse and high-risk waste streams, including electronics.

As these frameworks develop, resale will become more closely linked to traceability, compliance, repair and recycling. This environment is expected to favour retailers and platforms with disciplined operations and partnerships across the full post-purchase product lifecycle.

Competitive Landscape

The Australian recommerce market remains competitive and fragmented, encompassing general marketplaces, vertical resale platforms, fashion integrations, furniture buyback services and electronics trade-in programs. eBay remains a major marketplace participant, while AirRobe provides resale technology and brand integration. IKEA Australia and Telstra represent the growing involvement of established retail and telecommunications businesses.

Competition is expected to move beyond listing volume toward control of authentication, grading, repair, reverse logistics and relisting. Recent industry activity has focused primarily on partnerships, startup funding and ecosystem development. In March 2025, eBay Australia and the Australian Fashion Council supported Shopfront, Hello Tailr and HATCH through the Circular Fashion Fund. Shopfront also completed a pre-seed funding round in February 2025. At a global level, eBay's announced acquisition of Depop in February 2026 is expected to reinforce its position in consumer-to-consumer fashion resale, including its strategic relevance to Australia.

Comprehensive Australia Recommerce Market Analysis

The report provides a data-centric assessment of Australia's recommerce market from 2021 to 2030, supported by more than 40 tables, 60 charts and 60 country-level key performance indicators. It examines gross merchandise value, transaction volume, average transaction value, market share and growth trends.

Coverage includes retail shopping, home improvement and other sectors, with analysis across apparel and accessories, consumer electronics, home appliances, home decor, books, toys, automotive products, and sports and fitness equipment. The report also evaluates consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer channels, retailer trade-in and buyback programs, resale, rental, refurbishment and certified pre-owned models.

Additional segmentation covers generalist and vertical-specific platforms, website, app and social-media engagement, mobile and desktop usage, operating systems, payment instruments and penetration across Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Consumer analysis addresses age, income, gender, product condition, fulfilment speed and seller professionalisation.

Strategic Value for Market Participants



Assess Australia recommerce market size, growth rates and forecasts through 2030.

Benchmark leading participants across resale, refurbishment, rental and trade-in models.

Evaluate transaction value, volume and monetisation trends.

Identify opportunities across fashion, electronics, home goods and other retail categories.

Analyse consumer behaviour by demographic group, city tier and digital channel. Understand how circular-economy policy, repair and stewardship requirements may affect competitive strategy.

The findings provide retailers, marketplaces, investors and service providers with actionable intelligence for evaluating market opportunities, competitive positioning and investment priorities in Australia's rapidly developing recommerce ecosystem.

For more information about this report visit

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