Ritedose Positioned To Support Hospitals With Reliable And Quality Albuterol Inhalation Solution, USP 0.5% (Albuterol Concentrate) Supply

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ritedose expands albuterol inhalation solution production and strengthens its role as a trusted source for inhaled solutions

The Company ramped up multiple albuterol inhalation solution strengths during national shortage, reinforcing its role as a trusted source for inhaled solutions

COLUMBIA, S.C., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ritedose Corporation expanded production of multiple albuterol inhalation solution strengths and invested in additional respiratory manufacturing capabilities during a nearly four-year national shortage of albuterol inhalation solution, 0.5% that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now designated as resolved. While the shortage may be over, the need for albuterol inhalation solution remains, and Ritedose is positioned to meet the ongoing demand with a broad portfolio of albuterol inhalation solution products and the manufacturing capacity to support reliable supply.

Throughout the four-year shortage, Ritedose's efforts helped to strengthen the U.S. supply of an essential respiratory medication while demonstrating the value of having a reliable domestic source for sterile inhaled solutions. Ritedose's efforts included ramping up production of established albuterol inhalation solution products and developing a concentrated 0.5% albuterol inhalation solution. In 2025, the FDA approved Ritedose's 2.5 mg/0.5 ml dosage, which rounded out the Company's portfolio of albuterol inhalation solution products, which includes 2.5 mg/3 mL (0.083%), 1.25 mg/3 mL, and 0.63 mg/3 mL strength dosages as well.









Ritedose's demonstrated ability to step up and meet the needs of the 26 million patients who depend on albuterol to manage their respiratory needs illustrates the importance of having reliable domestic sources for critical respiratory medications-and a trusted manufacturing partner that can respond as market conditions and patient needs change. The Company's ability to meet these demands is due, in large part, to recent strategic investments by Ritedose, including the expansion of sterile Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) manufacturing capacity, the addition of a seventh Syntegon packaging line, and the opening of the Company's logistics and distribution center at Performance Park.

The albuterol inhalation solution line of products is primarily used to provide relief of bronchospasms in patients with reversible obstructive airway disease (asthma), with some strengths indicated for treatment of acute attacks of bronchospasm. In the United States alone, more than 26 million people are known to have asthma, and about 7 million of them are children.

“Respiratory treatments are essential and necessary to help people with certain illnesses breathe,” said Jody Chastain, President and CEO of The Ritedose Corporation.“When the need for additional albuterol supply became clear, we moved quickly to expand production and bring additional capabilities to the market. Our customers need confidence that the medicines they rely on will be available when patients need them, and that's the commitment we bring to every product we manufacture."

As the largest U.S. manufacturer of Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) products, Ritedose offers hospitals, health systems and healthcare providers a trusted source for inhaled solutions. These healthcare organizations can directly partner with Ritedose for their inhaled-solutions needs.

“The albuterol shortage may be resolved, but our commitment to patients is not. The investments and capabilities we built since the shortage was first declared in 2022 position Ritedose as the ideal partner for inhaled solutions for hospitals and other providers going forward-helping ensure that the medications patients depend on are available when and where they need them,” Chastain continued.

About The Ritedose Corporation

Ritedose is the largest sterile contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) in the US specializing in sterile Blow Fill Seal (BFS) technology that ensures sterile, consistent, and safe unit dose delivery. The Company's process guides the development of molecules from clinical trials to commercialization of branded and generic inhalation and ophthalmic medications. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Ritedose partners with leading pharmaceutical companies to deliver safe, effective, and reliable medications that improve patient outcomes. For more information about Ritedose and its services: visit Ritedose.com.

Media Contact

Alex Keown

On Behalf of The Ritedose Corporation

630-346-5141

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