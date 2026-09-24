Kerala: Technopark Clocks Rs 17,092 Cr Software Exports, Records 17.3 Pc Growth

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 24 (IANS) State-owned Technopark, India's first IT park, recorded software export revenue of Rs 17,092 crore ($1.78 billion) in 2025–26, registering a year-on-year growth of about 17.3 per cent, official figures showed on Thursday.

Export revenue rose by Rs 2,517 crore to Rs 14,575 crore in 2024–25. Technopark CEO Sandeep Kumar said the growth reflected the strength of Kerala's IT ecosystem, supported by its infrastructure and skilled workforce.

“The robust growth in software exports from Technopark stands as a testament to the strength of the dynamic IT ecosystem of Keralam,” he said.

He added that several companies operating from Technopark had also received national and international recognition during the year for business growth, innovation and workplace excellence.

According to the CEO, the campus has also emerged as a hub of the state's growing startup ecosystem, further strengthening Kerala's position as an IT destination.

Opened in the mid-nineties, Technopark, part of Kerala's first IT corridor stretching along the National Highway from Kazhakkoottam to Kovalam, has expanded considerably since its establishment and become a major centre of high-tech activity.

The ongoing development of its Phase III and Phase IV campuses is expected to expand its capacity further and consolidate its position among the country's major IT hubs.

Spread across 768.63 acres, Technopark currently has 13.147 million sq ft of IT built-up space and hosts 540 IT and IT-enabled services companies.

The campus provides around 84,000 direct jobs, besides more than two lakh indirect jobs, underlining its role as a major employment and economic hub in Kerala's technology sector.

The latest export figures come amid continued expansion of Technopark's infrastructure and the state's efforts to strengthen its IT and startup ecosystem. Successive Kerala governments' efforts have enabled Technopark to reach this level of success.