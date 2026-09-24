Solana Foundation Adds Ex-Binance CMO As Payments Partnerships Grow

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Solana Foundation has made two senior hires aimed at accelerating institutional and payments-focused adoption of the network. Rachel Conlan, a former Binance chief marketing officer, has been appointed chief strategy officer, while Jamal Raees-previously an executive at Polygon Labs-will serve as general manager of payments.

The moves signal a continued shift toward enterprise integration, particularly around stablecoins and tokenized financial services. The Foundation also pointed to recent ecosystem efforts, including the March launch of the Solana Developer Platform and new infrastructure support from major Web2 providers.

Rachel Conlan joins Solana Foundation as chief strategy officer to lead institutional partnerships, ecosystem growth, and business adoption efforts. Jamal Raees becomes general manager of payments, with a stated focus on increasing usage of stablecoins and tokenized deposits across global markets. The hires follow Solana's March launch of the Solana Developer Platform, featuring Modern Treasury as a payments infrastructure partner. Solana is also being incorporated into AWS's x402 feature, which enables USDC-based charging for AI agents accessing content. Solana's roadmap includes the planned Alpenglow upgrade intended to reduce transaction finality time from about 12.8 seconds to roughly 150 milliseconds.

Key takeawaysSolana Foundation brings in enterprise and payments leadership

According to Solana Foundation, Conlan will oversee strategy spanning institutional partnerships, ecosystem expansion, and initiatives designed to bring businesses onto Solana. The Foundation described her experience across major crypto venues and marketing-focused leadership roles.

Conlan spent three years at Binance and previously held senior positions at OKX, CAA Sports, and Havas, giving her a background that combines crypto-native experience with broader enterprise and communications expertise. For Solana, that mix may be especially relevant as it continues to court corporate developers, payment operators, and compliance-minded institutions that typically require clear go-to-market planning and partner coordination.

Raees, meanwhile, is stepping in as general manager of payments. In a statement provided by Solana Foundation, he said his role will deepen engagement with major payments companies and focus on the infrastructure used by teams building payment services on Solana. He also said his work will center on driving adoption and usage of stablecoins and tokenized deposits, with an emphasis on global markets.

Developer Platform and payments infrastructure gain new momentum

The Foundation's staffing changes come after the March launch of the Solana Developer Platform. Solana Foundation said the platform includes Modern Treasury as a payments infrastructure partner, positioning it to help teams build payment-related services on the network more quickly.

Mastercard and Western Union were named as early users of the platform. While the details of how those partners use the platform were not expanded in the announcement, their presence underscores Solana's ongoing effort to position itself as a rails layer for settlement and payments-rather than solely as an application platform.

For investors and builders, the practical value of such platform initiatives is that they can reduce integration friction. Instead of payment teams assembling fragmented components from scratch, a dedicated infrastructure offering can compress timelines-especially for use cases tied to stablecoin settlement and tokenized deposits.

AWS support highlights the path toward USDC-based AI access

Separately, Solana said Amazon Web Services included Solana among the networks supported by its x402 feature. The Foundation described x402 as enabling website owners to charge AI agents in USDC for access to content.

This matters for adoption because it connects crypto payments to a mainstream developer workflow-web hosting and content delivery-where new payment models may emerge. Rather than requiring every content provider to build bespoke payment systems, a network-supported feature like x402 can make it easier to standardize how value transfer and access control work for AI-driven services.

What remains to be seen is how widely the feature will be used and whether it becomes a template for other payment-enabled AI applications. Still, the inclusion of Solana in a major cloud provider's capabilities reflects the broader industry trend of treating stablecoin payments as an integration-friendly primitive for digital services.

Alpenglow upgrade targets a step-change in transaction finality

Solana Foundation also referenced ongoing technical work. The network is preparing to deploy Alpenglow, a planned upgrade intended to reduce transaction finality from about 12.8 seconds to roughly 150 milliseconds. Solana Foundation emphasized that the faster finality remains a target for the upgrade.

Lower finality times can be a meaningful improvement for payments and interactive applications, where users expect rapid confirmation and where payment workflows can be sensitive to delays. Faster settlement is also often cited as a requirement for more advanced financial services, since it affects how quickly systems can treat transactions as reliably completed.

As Raees's role centers on stablecoins and tokenized deposits, performance improvements from Alpenglow could further support the credibility of those services-provided the upgrade delivers on its targets when deployed.

Scale metrics point to continued stablecoin and tokenized assets activity

Solana Foundation reported that the network has processed more than $5 trillion in stablecoin volume so far in 2026. The Foundation also said the network has more than $4.5 billion in real-world assets and more than $620 million in tokenized equity supply.

These figures are directionally relevant to the payments narrative because stablecoin usage tends to correlate with settlement activity and real-world tokenization efforts depend on reliable throughput and infrastructure. However, readers should note that the announcement did not provide definitions for each metric or explain how they were calculated. Investors may want to monitor whether these totals increase in parallel with enterprise integrations and payment-focused developer tooling.

Overall, Solana Foundation's leadership appointments, cloud integration, and technical roadmap appear to be converging around one theme: making it easier for businesses to deploy stablecoin and tokenized financial services, while improving the network characteristics that such products rely on.

Going forward, the key question is whether the new payments leadership can translate partnerships and platform availability into sustained usage growth-especially in stablecoin payments and tokenized deposits-while Alpenglow's finality improvements move from target to confirmed delivery.

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