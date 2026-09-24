Oatey Co. Celebrates 110 Years Of Manufacturing Excellence, Honoring The People Behind Its Legacy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founded in 1916, the plumbing manufacturer will commemorate its milestone anniversary with monthlong celebrations beginning on Manufacturing Day, Oct. 2, recognizing the associates who have helped shape its success.

CLEVELAND, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatey Co., a leading plumbing manufacturer since 1916, is celebrating 110 years in business by honoring the associates who helped make that milestone possible. Throughout October, the company will celebrate and spotlight associates across its operations whose contributions have supported more than a century of innovation, quality and service to the plumbing industry.

Founded in Cleveland by L.R. Oatey in 1916, Oatey began with a single product: a roof flashing used for venting plumbing pipes. From those early beginnings, the company has grown substantially while staying grounded in its purpose of delivering quality, building trust and improving lives.

More than 110 years later, the company remains family-owned and now offers a broad portfolio of trusted brands and products for residential and commercial applications, supported by an extensive manufacturing and distribution network. Headquartered in Cleveland, Oatey operates across the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Europe, serving professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers worldwide.

“Celebrating 110 years is a tremendous milestone for Oatey and has been made possible by the generations of associates who have built and strengthened our company,” said Neal Restivo, Chief Executive Officer of Oatey.“Throughout our history, we have remained focused on our customers, committed to our people and communities, and guided by the values that have defined Oatey since its founding. We are grateful to our associates, customers, suppliers and partners who have supported us and contributed to our success. As proud as we are of what we have accomplished over the past 110 years, we are even more excited about what lies ahead as we continue to innovate, grow and build an even stronger Oatey for future generations.”

The values that have guided Oatey for 110 years are reflected in its ongoing commitment to quality, safety and continuous improvement. Robust quality management processes reinforce the company's dedication to delivering reliable products to Oatey customers and end users, while proactive safety practices and training help protect associates. Across Oatey's manufacturing and distribution operations, associates demonstrate the expertise, care and pride that uphold these standards every day.

Looking ahead, Oatey continues investing in associate development while encouraging the next generation to pursue careers in manufacturing and the skilled trades. Associates have access to advanced technical training, certifications, classroom learning and apprenticeship opportunities, while partnerships with community colleges and technical schools provide additional pathways for growth.

“Strong manufacturing organizations are built on the strength of their people, disciplined execution and a shared commitment to doing the work well,” said Scott Voisinet, Chief Operating Officer of Oatey.“Our associates bring those qualities to every aspect of our operations, from solving complex challenges and improving how we work to helping ensure we consistently deliver for our customers. Their contributions have been instrumental to Oatey's success, and Manufacturing Day provides an important opportunity to recognize the impact they make and the value they create across our business.”

The company also supports the future manufacturing workforce through sponsorships, educational outreach and participation in community and industry events. Through industry partnerships, as well as engagement with students, educators, technical programs and industry partners, Oatey helps raise awareness of manufacturing and skilled-trades careers while making opportunities in those fields more accessible to young people.

As part of these efforts, Oatey associates will volunteer on October 2 during Manufacturing Day at the Great Lakes Science Center, introducing more than 600 Northeast Ohio high school students to careers in advanced manufacturing and STEM. Oatey associates will engage students through a STEM-focused interactive activity station, the Manufacturing Career Expo and mentorship opportunities. Associates across the company will share their educational and professional experiences while highlighting the diverse career paths available in STEM and technical fields, including engineering, operations, research and development, maintenance, environmental health and safety (EHS), supply chain and more.

To learn more about Oatey, visit Oatey.com and view the company's history video here.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Europe. For more information, visit , call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

CONTACT:

Madelyn Young

John O'Reilly

Greenhouse Digital + PR

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708.428.6385

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: