China BNPL Market Q2 2026 Databook: Analyzes 90+ Kpis, Market Share, Products, Business Models And Demographics

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "China Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) payment market is expected to grow by 14.8% year over year to reach US$164.49 billion in 2026. Following a compound annual growth rate of 18.1% between 2022 and 2025, the market is forecast to record an 11.1% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. By 2031, China's BNPL sector is projected to reach approximately US$279.05 billion, compared with US$143.31 billion in 2025.

Growth is being supported by embedded installment payments across e-commerce platforms, digital wallets, retail ecosystems, and licensed consumer-finance channels. However, the market is entering a more regulated phase characterized by transparent financing-cost disclosures, selective credit expansion, tighter underwriting, and closer cooperation between major technology platforms and licensed financial institutions.

Regulatory Changes Reshape BNPL Checkout Credit

China's BNPL-equivalent services, including Huabei-style checkout credit, JD Baitiao installment options, and platform-linked consumer loans, are moving into a more transparent compliance framework. Rules introduced by the National Financial Regulatory Administration and the People's Bank of China in March 2026 require online consumption installment services to display the loan principal, installment schedule, service fees, collection entity, and annualized comprehensive financing cost on the order-payment page.

These requirements are expected to accelerate the shift toward clearer pricing and fewer opaque charges. BNPL providers with licensed lending partnerships, advanced risk controls, and bank-grade compliance capabilities will be better positioned as installment payments become more explicitly regulated credit products embedded within digital commerce.

Internet Platforms Cautiously Expand Consumer Lending

Major internet platforms are selectively increasing consumer-lending activity following several years of regulatory pressure. Ant Group, WeBank, Meituan, ByteDance, and Baidu are among the companies participating in or exploring renewed online credit activity as policymakers seek to support domestic consumption without increasing systemic financial risk.

Consumer-loan interest subsidies introduced in 2025 have also supported eligible lenders, including major platform-linked financial institutions. This policy direction is particularly relevant to China's BNPL market because deferred-payment products are primarily integrated into super-apps, e-commerce marketplaces, payment platforms, and local-services ecosystems rather than offered through standalone BNPL applications.

Future expansion is expected to remain controlled. Providers will prioritize consumers and transactions with stronger repayment visibility while strengthening monitoring across merchant-funded installments, subsidized consumer loans, and co-lending arrangements.

Trade-In Subsidies Increase Installment Demand

China's consumer-goods trade-in program is strengthening demand for installment credit across appliances, consumer electronics, smartphones, tablets, vehicles, and smart-home products. The 2025 program supported 366 million purchases and generated RMB 2.61 trillion in product sales, creating substantial opportunities for BNPL providers serving high-value retail categories.

Government subsidies reduce the initial purchase cost, while installment products spread the remaining balance across scheduled payments. Large retail platforms with strong positions in appliances, electronics, and home improvement are well placed to combine promotional campaigns with interest-free or subsidized installment offers. Continued policy support could deepen BNPL adoption in durable-goods replacement cycles, although providers will need disciplined targeting to protect margins if subsidies are reduced.

Credit Risk Drives Tighter Underwriting

Rising consumer-loan defaults and credit-card delinquencies are increasing pressure on BNPL underwriting and collections. Chinese banks and consumer-finance companies offered RMB 74.3 billion of non-performing loans for sale during the first quarter of 2025, with consumer loans accounting for approximately 70% of the total.

As household confidence and income growth remain uneven, BNPL providers are expected to apply more selective approval criteria, transaction limits, and merchant-category controls. Lower-risk consumers may continue to receive subsidized or interest-free installment offers, while higher-risk applicants could face smaller credit limits or reduced access. Market profitability will increasingly depend on repayment performance, collection efficiency, funding costs, and the confidence of lending partners.

Competitive Landscape

China's BNPL market remains concentrated around large payment, commerce, and consumer-finance ecosystems. Leading participants include Ant Group through Alipay-linked finance, JD.com through JD Retail and JD Baitiao, Tencent through Weixin Pay, WeChat Pay, and WeBank-linked services, as well as licensed banks and consumer-finance companies.

Meituan, ByteDance, and Baidu represent adjacent platform-credit competitors as they cautiously expand or evaluate consumer-lending services. JD.com holds a strong position in high-ticket appliance and electronics installments, while Tencent benefits from extensive payment reach and user engagement across the Weixin ecosystem.

Over the next two to four years, competition is expected to stabilize around licensed and well-capitalized providers. Market leaders will compete through merchant coverage, checkout integration, credit-risk analytics, customer engagement, and bank partnerships. Smaller facilitators will face increasing pressure from financing-cost disclosure requirements, pricing controls, compliance expenses, and deteriorating consumer-credit performance.

Report Coverage

The China Buy Now Pay Later Market Report delivers a data-centric assessment through 58 tables, 82 charts, and more than 90 country-level key performance indicators. It examines BNPL market size, growth forecasts, transaction volumes, average transaction values, active consumers, revenue, bad debt, competitive market shares, and retail spending trends.

Key areas of analysis include:



China retail and e-commerce spending trends and BNPL penetration

BNPL gross merchandise value, transaction volume, and average transaction value

Revenue from merchant commissions, missed-payment fees, and other income

Two-party and third-party BNPL business models

Open-loop and closed-loop merchant ecosystems

Standalone, bank, payment provider, and marketplace distribution models

Online and point-of-sale channels

Retail, home improvement, travel, automotive, healthcare, entertainment, and service sectors

Apparel, consumer electronics, jewelry, sporting goods, gaming, and other retail categories Consumer adoption by age, income, gender, expenditure, transaction frequency, and default rate

Company coverage includes Huabei, JD Baitiao, WeChat Fenqi, Suning Finance, and Tencent Licaitong. The report also evaluates strategic initiatives, innovation, regulatory developments, consumer behavior, and investment opportunities affecting the China BNPL market.

Business Value

The research supports financial institutions, payment providers, retailers, technology companies, and investors seeking to evaluate China's BNPL market outlook. It identifies high-growth retail categories, priority distribution channels, partnership opportunities, competitive benchmarks, and credit-risk considerations. The analysis also provides actionable intelligence for market entry, product development, customer acquisition, and expansion strategies across China's evolving installment-payment ecosystem.

Key Attributes

