Australia's BNPL Market Q2 2026 Databook: Tracks 90+ Kpis, Market Share, Products, Business Models And Demographics

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Australia Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australia Buy Now Pay Later Market Forecast to Reach US$31.72 Billion by 2031 as Credit Regulation Reshapes Competition

Australia's buy now pay later market is projected to grow by 15.6% year over year to reach US$18.04 billion in 2026. Following a compound annual growth rate of 18.8% between 2022 and 2025, the market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2026 to 2031. By 2031, the Australian BNPL market is expected to reach approximately US$31.72 billion, compared with US$15.60 billion in 2025.

The latest Australia Buy Now Pay Later Market Report provides a data-centric assessment of market size, growth opportunities, competitive positioning, consumer behaviour and regulatory developments. Featuring more than 90 country-level KPIs, 58 tables and 82 charts, the report examines BNPL activity across retail categories, e-commerce, business models, distribution channels and end-use sectors.

Credit Regulation Resets Australia's BNPL Operating Models

Australia's BNPL industry has transitioned from a largely self-regulated environment to an enforceable consumer credit framework. Since 10 June 2025, providers conducting credit activities must hold an Australian credit licence or have a valid application accepted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. Most BNPL agreements are now regulated as low-cost credit contracts.

The new framework introduces stronger requirements covering responsible lending, affordability assessments, hardship assistance, complaints management and dispute resolution. As a result, competition is shifting away from rapid customer acquisition and merchant expansion toward licensing readiness, underwriting quality, compliance infrastructure and operational reliability.

Providers are also redesigning products rather than simply adding compliance processes. Humm transitioned its Australian business from a legacy point-of-sale payment plan to a regulated loan product in June 2025. The change temporarily affected transaction volumes while the company refined its technology platform, customer onboarding and credit processes. Similar adjustments are expected as providers balance checkout conversion with responsible lending obligations.

Profitability and Credit Quality Become Core Competitive Measures

Profitability, disciplined receivables growth and credit performance are replacing customer acquisition as the primary competitive indicators in Australia's BNPL sector. Zip's FY2025 results highlighted cash earnings, operating leverage and improved credit performance, while its Australia and New Zealand operations delivered measured growth within a more cautious lending environment.

Higher compliance costs, closer affordability scrutiny and funding requirements are expected to favour established providers with scalable risk systems and diversified capital access. Smaller operators with limited compliance capacity or weaker credit performance may reduce their market exposure, narrow their product offerings or exit selected merchant categories.

Over the next two to four years, the competitive landscape is expected to stabilise rather than fragment. Merchants will increasingly evaluate BNPL providers based on approval performance, customer conversion, dispute handling, funding stability and service reliability instead of brand visibility alone.

BNPL Enters the Wider Payments and Credit-Transparency Debate

Buy now pay later services are increasingly being assessed alongside credit cards, personal loans, mobile wallets and account-to-account payments. The Reserve Bank of Australia's focus on merchant payment costs and card surcharging is placing additional pressure on providers to demonstrate measurable value through higher conversion rates, increased basket sizes and stronger customer retention.

BNPL activity is also becoming more relevant to broader lending decisions. Afterpay raised concerns in 2025 that some customers were being advised to close BNPL accounts when applying for mortgages. As short-term instalment products become more visible within credit assessments, repayment history and account management may have greater influence on consumers' future borrowing outcomes.

Australia BNPL Competitive Landscape

The market remains led by specialist fintech companies and global payment platforms. Afterpay continues to operate as part of Block, while Zip remains a leading listed Australian provider with operations across Australia, New Zealand and the United States. Humm is serving Australian customers through its revised regulated product, while PayPal Pay in 4 and Klarna compete through digital-wallet and checkout-based instalment offerings.

Recent market activity has focused more heavily on product redesign, regulatory communication, earnings improvement and portfolio discipline than major mergers and acquisitions. No significant Australia-specific new entrant was identified in recent credible market developments, reinforcing the importance of strategic repositioning among existing providers.

Comprehensive Australia BNPL Market Coverage

The report evaluates Australia's retail and e-commerce markets, including BNPL penetration, gross merchandise value, average transaction value, transaction volume and provider market share. Revenue analysis covers merchant commissions, missed-payment fees and other income streams, alongside operational indicators such as active consumers and bad debt.

Market opportunities are analysed across the following segments:



Two-party and third-party business models

Standalone providers, banks, payment service providers and marketplaces

Online and point-of-sale channels

Open-loop and closed-loop merchant ecosystems

Convenience-led and credit-led usage

Retail shopping, home improvement, travel, entertainment, automotive, healthcare and services Apparel, footwear, consumer electronics, jewellery, sporting goods, toys and gaming

The research also examines consumer attitudes and BNPL spending patterns by age, income, gender, monthly expenditure and default rate. Additional indicators include annual transactions per user, adoption drivers and BNPL users as a share of Australia's adult population.

Strategic Value of the Report



Assess the size, outlook and structural development of the Australia buy now pay later market.

Benchmark leading BNPL providers using market share, revenue, transaction and operational data.

Identify high-growth retail categories, end-use sectors and distribution channels.

Evaluate regulatory, credit, funding and consumer-protection risks affecting market participants.

Support market-entry, expansion, partnership and product-development strategies. Improve customer targeting through detailed analysis of BNPL adoption and spending behaviour.

Based on established industry research practices and a proprietary analytics platform, the report delivers an independent view of emerging commercial and investment opportunities. It enables BNPL providers, merchants, financial institutions, payment companies and investors to evaluate market potential while preparing for a more regulated, transparent and performance-driven Australian consumer credit environment.

Key Attributes

