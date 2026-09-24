R.W. Martin Helps Healthcare Facilities Improve Scrub Management With Automated RFID Dispensing

KENT, OH, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hospitals and healthcare facilities face ongoing challenges managing scrub inventory, garment loss, staff access and restocking. R.W. Martin offers RFID-enabled automated uniform dispensing machine designed to give facilities greater control and real-time visibility over medical workwear distribution and returns.

The systems combine automated dispensing equipment with RFID tracking and management software. Each tagged garment is recorded when issued or returned, helping healthcare facilities maintain accurate inventory without relying on manual tracking.

More Control Over Scrub Distribution

R.W. Martin's scrub dispensing systems are designed for hospitals, surgical centers and healthcare laundries where clean uniforms need to remain readily available.

Key features include:

.Real-Time Inventory Tracking – RFID technology records scrub distribution and returns.

.Faster Restocking – Modular systems can be refilled up to 80% faster than traditional slot-style dispensers.

.Flexible Configurations – Dispensers and collection units can be positioned separately to fit facility layouts and workflows.

.Controlled Access – Automated dispensing limits garment access to authorized personnel and established usage levels.

.Automated Returns – RFID-enabled collectors record returned garments as they are deposited.

R.W. Martin also reports that its systems can require up to one-third less capital investment than alternative scrub dispensing configurations.

Flexible Options for Healthcare Facilities

Through its partnership with ABG Systems, R.W. Martin offers several dispenser and collection options for different staffing levels, garment volumes and available floor space.

Options include the modular White Box, enclosed White C, White C EVO and RFID-enabled White Basket for garment returns. The systems work with ABG Systems' ONE management software, which provides real-time inventory updates, reporting and tools for managing garment levels. The ONE software integrates with all major linen management software systems.

Automated medical workwear dispensing gives healthcare organizations a more efficient way to manage scrub access, inventory and returns while reducing the administrative burden associated with manual garment distribution.

For more information about R.W. Martin's scrub dispensing machines or to request a quote or demonstration, visit or contact R.W. Martin at 800.635.4363.

About R.W. Martin

Founded in 1968, R.W. Martin provides industrial laundry equipment, parts, service and technology solutions to commercial laundries, healthcare systems and industrial operations. The Kent, Ohio-based company supplies new and pre-owned laundry equipment, technical services, RFID textile tracking systems and automated scrub management equipment.

Chip Ottman

R.W. Martin

+1 3305544994

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R.W. Martin Helps Healthcare Facilities Improve Scrub Management with Automated RFID Dispensing News Provided By advancreative September 24, 2026, 14:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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