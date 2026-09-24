Nitin Nabin Holds Interaction With Representatives Of 8 Countries Under 'Know BJP' Initiative

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin on Thursday held an interaction with Mission Heads and senior diplomats from eight countries at the party headquarters here under the ongoing 'KNOW BJP' initiative.

Diplomatic representatives from Argentina, Armenia, Bhutan, Egypt, the Philippines, Suriname, Tajikistan, and Vietnam were present in the meeting.

In the session, the BJP President shared insights into the party's journey as the world's largest political party and highlighted the party's core ideological principles.

He also underlined how the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has worked to translate its ideals into people-centric governance, inclusive development and democratic participation.

While speaking on the BJP's political journey, Nabin outlined the party's organisational structure, its extensive grassroots network and the role of its 'karyakartas' (party workers) in maintaining regular engagement with the people in all parts the country.

The BJP President also referred to the Union government's efforts towards poverty alleviation, healthcare, infrastructure development, welfare delivery, financial and digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, among other initiatives.

Highlighting the ongoing Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, that began on September 17 and will continue till October 17, Nabin explained the concept that focuses on public service, 'Jan Bhagidari' (public participation), 'Antyodaya' (last mile delivery), and the vision of 'Viksit Bharat@2047'.

The BJP President also described the service-oriented activities being organised across the country under the campaign, including blood donation drives and health camps.

While discussing international relations, Nabin elaborated upon Prime Minister Modi's stress on strengthening India's relations with countries and regions across the world.

"India's engagement was increasingly extending beyond traditional government-to-government relations to include people-to-people contacts, businesses, students, diaspora communities, Parliamentarians, and political parties," the BJP President said.

Many of the participants appreciated the 'KNOW BJP' initiative and shared their thoughts on it. They hailed it as an important platform for understanding the party's structure and overall functions.

The diplomats also extended their wishes to Prime Minister Modi on his assuming office for the third successive term.

The meeting was also attended by Sandeep Pathak, BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab; Bansuri Swaraj, BJP Lok Sabha MP from New Delhi; and Vijay Chauthaiwale, In-charge of the BJP's Foreign Affairs Department.

Pathak later described the meeting as a meaningful interaction with an enriching exchange of ideas, perspectives and experiences, reflecting the BJP's commitment to global engagement, dialogue and learning from one another.