National Advertising Division Recommends Lipo Flavonoid Discontinue Or Modify Certain Claims For Earwax Cleansing Kit & Aid Drops

New York, NY – September 24, 2026 – Following a challenge brought by eosera, inc., BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division recommended that Lipo Flavonoid LLC discontinue or modify certain express and implied claims for its Earwax Cleansing Kit & Aid Drops regarding product efficacy, safety, and physician recommendations.

Lipo Flavonoid LLC manufactures and sells the Earwax Cleansing Kit & Aid Drops, a cleansing solution engineered to dissolve earwax within the ear. Eosera challenged claims regarding the product's speed of action, ability to prevent future wax buildup, safety, clinical testing, and physician recommendations.

Efficacy Claims

eosera challenged Lipo's advertising that its earwax cleansing solution“dissolves earwax in as little as three minutes,” and other such efficacy claims.

Lipo submitted four in vitro tests showing substantial dissolution by three minutes. However, the National Advertising Division (NAD) found that the tests were not conducted under consumer-relevant conditions and recommended that Lipo discontinue the challenged speed-to-dissolution claims and related visualization.

Wax Prevention Claims

eosera challenged claims that Lipo's product has a“Dual Action Formula: Cleanses + Controls future build-up” and“Prevents Wax Build-Up.”

NAD determined that the claims communicated product performance and that the packaging disclosure did not clearly or conspicuously limit the claims to the ingredients. NAD further found that the submitted studies did not support the claims because they were not conducted on Lipo's cleansing solution and did not establish that the relevant ingredients prevent wax buildup in the ears.

NAD recommended that Lipo discontinue its“Dual Action Formula: Cleanses + Controls future build-up” and“Prevents Wax Build-Up” claims.

“Safe & Gentle” Claim

Lipo advertises that its cleansing solution has a“Safe & Gentle Formula.” Lipo submitted a confidential Human Repeat Insult Patch Test (HRIPT) in which a patch was repeatedly applied to the skin of adults. NAD concluded that the HRIPT was not a good fit for the claim and recommended that Lipo discontinue its“Safe & Gentle Formula” claim.

Clinically Tested Claims

eosera challenged claims that Lipo has a“clinically tested formula,” including“clinically tested dual action formula,”“Fast Acting Clinically Tested Formula,” and“clinically tested for effective ear cleaning.”

NAD determined that, in context, consumers would reasonably understand“clinically tested” to refer to efficacy, not safety, because the claims appear alongside claims about dissolving earwax, speed, and effective ear cleaning. NAD further determined that in vitro testing was not a good fit for a“clinically tested” claim, which consumers would reasonably understand to refer to testing on human subjects.

Accordingly, NAD recommended that Lipo discontinue its“clinically tested formula” claim.

“#1 Recommended” Claim

eosera challenged Lipo's“#1 ENT Doctor Recommended” claim, which appeared on its packaging and Amazon. In support of the claim, Lipo submitted a survey of otolaryngologists conducted in late 2024 showing that Lipo was the most recommended brand for overall ear health.

NAD determined that, in the context of Lipo's packaging, the claim communicates that this specific product is #1 recommended. Therefore, NAD recommended that Lipo modify its“#1 ENT Doctor Recommended” claim to avoid conveying that the claim applies to the Earwax Cleansing Kit & Aid Drops.

During the proceeding, Lipo voluntarily agreed to permanently discontinue certain challenged claims. These claims will be treated, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

In its statement, Lipo stated,“LIPO will comply with the NAD's recommendations.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. Per NAD/NARB Procedures, this release may not be used for promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and creating fair competition for business.

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