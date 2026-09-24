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Collective Mining Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:33 AM EST - Collective Mining Ltd.: Announced assay results for four diamond drill holes at its Guayabales Project in Caldas, Colombia. The results highlight continued exploration potential beyond the currently defined Mineral Resource Model (MR) for the Apollo deposit and include a new high-grade tungsten-gold zone hosted in schist rock outside the southern Apollo breccia body margin. Collective Mining Ltd. shares T are trading unchanged at $18.60.
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