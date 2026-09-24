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Descartes Systems Group
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:42 AM EST - Descartes Systems Group: Announced the Descartes DatamyneTM AI Agent, a new conversational AI capability that helps sourcing, sales, supply chain and market intelligence teams reduce global trade data research and analysis time by up to 90%, depending on the user's experience and query complexity. Descartes Systems Group shares T are trading unchanged at $113.12.
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