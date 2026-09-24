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Avai Bio Inc

Avai Bio Inc


2026-09-24 10:13:26
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:51 AM EST - Avai Bio Inc: Together with joint venture partner Austrianova, today announced that Prof. Walter H. Günzburg presented the companies' encapsulated-cell approach to sustained a-Klotho delivery at the Second Annual Klotho Conference, held September 18–19 in Miami. The 20-minute talk outlined how Austrianova's Cell-in-a-Box® technology is being applied through Klothonova, the 50/50 joint venture formed by Avaí Bio and Austrianova in 2025, to develop implanted, encapsulated cells designed for long-term production of a-Klotho. Avai Bio Inc shares O are trading unchanged at $0.12.

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MENAFN24092026000212011056ID1111710981



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