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Azifah Astrina
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Ph.D. candidate in Political Science, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Lecturer in Politics and Government, Universitas Gadjah Mada
Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Political Science at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Lecturer in the Department of Politics and Government at Universitas Gadjah Mada, Indonesia.Experience
- 2018–present Lecturer, Universitas Gadjah Mada, Indonesia 2021–2028 Ph.D. Candidate, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Political Science
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