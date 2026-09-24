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Azifah Astrina

Azifah Astrina


2026-09-24 10:08:38
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Ph.D. candidate in Political Science, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
  • Lecturer in Politics and Government, Universitas Gadjah Mada
Profile Articles

Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Political Science at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Lecturer in the Department of Politics and Government at Universitas Gadjah Mada, Indonesia.

Experience
  • 2018–present Lecturer, Universitas Gadjah Mada, Indonesia
  • 2021–2028 Ph.D. Candidate, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Education
  • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Political Science

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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