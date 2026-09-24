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Changhong Cao

Changhong Cao


2026-09-24 10:08:36
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Canada Research Chair and Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering, McGill University
Profile Articles

I'm an Associate Professor and Canada Research Chair in small-scale materials and manufacturing, in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at McGill University. I earned my Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Toronto and was a postdoctoral fellow at MIT before joining McGill.

Experience
  • –present Canada Research Chair and Associate Professor, McGill University
Education
  • 2016 University of Toronto, Mechanical engineering

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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