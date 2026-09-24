Changhong Cao

I'm an Associate Professor and Canada Research Chair in small-scale materials and manufacturing, in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at McGill University. I earned my Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Toronto and was a postdoctoral fellow at MIT before joining McGill.

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