Mercedes Driver George Russell Remains Fastest In Second Practice In Baku

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is taking place at the Baku City Circuit from September 24 to 26, forming the 15th round of the Formula 1 World Championship. The race will be held on Saturday, September 26, with the schedule adjusted due to Azerbaijan's Remembrance Day on September 27.

Stretching 6.003 kilometers and featuring 20 corners, the Baku City Circuit combines long straights with tight turns, heavy braking zones and the narrow section around Icherisheher. The layout demands a careful balance between straight-line speed, braking performance and overall car setup