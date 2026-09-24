Mercedes Driver George Russell Remains Fastest In Second Practice In Baku
Mercedes driver George Russell topped the second free practice session ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.
Russell finished ahead of his teammate Kimi Antonelli, while Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen was third.
The result marked another strong session for Russell, who had also set the fastest time in the opening practice. Verstappen finished second in FP1, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc completing the top three.
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