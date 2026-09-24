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Polish Deputy PM On Starlink Station Fire: Russia Tries To Deprive Ukraine Of Internet Access At Front

Polish Deputy PM On Starlink Station Fire: Russia Tries To Deprive Ukraine Of Internet Access At Front


2026-09-24 10:07:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Affairs Krzysztof Gawkowski made the statement to journalists in Warsaw on Thursday, Ukrinform reports.

According to Gawkowski, Polish services are currently at the site of the fire at a SpaceX station leased by an American company from Polish government institutions.

Gawkowski said that everything that had happened at the site indicated that it was likely an act of sabotage, possibly carried out by Russia. He said the incident was apparently intended to disrupt internet access for Starlink terminals, which could have deprived Ukrainian forces of internet access on the front line. He added that the Polish authorities were aware of the threat and were taking steps to protect the infrastructure.

Read also: Kwasniewski: Anti-Ukrainian rhetoric unlikely to unite Poland's right

He noted that the facility is private infrastructure and had only video surveillance, without physical security, which should be provided for vulnerable sites of this type.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Polish authorities are investigating a fire at a Starlink satellite communications ground station in the Masovian Voivodeship in eastern Poland.

Meanwhile, the head of the Polish government said on Thursday that "strange incidents" occu in Poland, drawing attention to the previous day's fire at the Starlink ground station in the Masovian Voivodeship.

He said the situation "looks very bad," while emphasizing that there is not yet 100% certainty that it was an act of sabotage.

Photo: com/krzysztof.10

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