Official Gazette Publishes Mou For Jordan Institute Of Diplomacy, China CFAU

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 24 (Petra) -- The Official Gazette on Thursday released the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by Jordan Institute of Diplomacy (JID), affiliated with Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and China Foreign Affairs University (CFAU) in its issue No. 6076.

Approved by the Cabinet during its Aug. 16 session, the MoU aims to strengthen relations and encourage academic exchange and cooperation between the two institutions, which was concluded after the two sides conducted friendly consultations.

Under Article 1, the two sides agreed to conduct reciprocal visits by leaders and researchers to implement the MoU.

Article 2 provides for exchange of visiting researchers and lecturers to deliver short-term lectures, based on each side's needs.

Under Article 3, the parties will take part in student exchange programs.

As for Article 4 pending on available funding, the two sides will hold joint academic seminars on agreed issues of mutual interest.

Article 5 provides for exchanging expertise in teaching, research, curricula and academic courses, as well as joint academic research and the publication of findings as academic studies.

King Abdullah II and Chinese President Xi Jinping witnessed the signing ceremony of the MoU between the Jordan Institute of Diplomacy and China Foreign Affairs University in Beijing on Aug. 24, aimed at facilitating faculty and student exchange programs, related visits, and joint seminars on topics of mutual interest.

//Petra// NQ