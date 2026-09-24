Arab League, Russia Review Middle East Issues

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Sept. 24 (Petra) - The Arab League called for international coordination to end the war on Gaza and resolve the Palestinian issue during talks between Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the 81st UN General Assembly in New York.

Fahmy criticized the Israeli attacks and violations against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Arab countries, calling for strict compliance with international law and the UN Charter.

The officials explored ways to boost bilateral ties and consultation channels, with Fahmy pledging the Arab League's continued partnership with Moscow via the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum.

They also addressed broader regional instability, specifically the crises in Lebanon, Syria, Libya, and Sudan.

//Petra// HA