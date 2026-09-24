Princess Dina Mired Joins Queen Letizia At 10Th Anniversary Of World Cancer Research Day In Brussels

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 24 (Petra) -- Her Highness Princess Dina Mired, patron of the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), joined Queen Letizia of Spain, Honorary President of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) and its Scientific Foundation, at an international event marking the 10th anniversary of World Cancer Research Day in Brussels.

Held under the theme "Advancing Together in Cancer Research," the AECC organized the event in cooperation with the EORTC at the organization's headquarters in the Belgian capital.

The event brought together prominent international figures in cancer research, clinical care, patient advocacy and policymaking to mark a decade of World Cancer Research Day and discuss challenges and opportunities shaping the future of cancer research.

In her keynote address, Princess Dina stressed the need to recognize cancer research as an essential and integral part of cancer care.

"Cancer research is not a luxury. It is not something we fund only when economies are doing well. It is not something separate from cancer. Research is cancer care," she said.

She emphasized the need to maintain a strong focus on cancer research as a cornerstone of efforts to prevent cancer, improve treatments, increase survival rates, and enhance patients' quality of life.

Princess Dina also underscored the importance of international cooperation and ensuring that advances in cancer research reach patients around the world.

Jordan's Ambassador to Brussels, Yousef Batayneh, also attended the event.

//Petra// AJ