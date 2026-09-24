Turkmenistan To Open Second Phase Of Arkadag City In 2027

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan plans to hold the opening ceremony of the second phase of Arkadag city in 2027, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

This was reflected in a press release published by the press service of the Turkmen government on September 24.

He made the remarks at a meeting of the Halk Maslahaty, where he described the ceremony as a key event for 2027.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov instructed the formation of a special organizing committee to prepare a detailed plan for the ceremony and related events.

He described Arkadag as a major urban development project integrating digital technologies and aimed at improving living conditions.

A pilot project to build a solar power plant is currently being implemented in Arkadag, according to the report.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said the experience gained from the renewable energy project is planned to be expanded to other cities of Turkmenistan, including Ashgabat.

To note, Arkadag is Turkmenistan's first city developed under a smart-city concept and was officially opened in June 2023. The project is being implemented in two phases. The first phase included 336 social, cultural, residential and other facilities.

The second phase is currently under construction. More than 220 facilities are planned, including residential buildings, schools, kindergartens and industrial facilities. The projects are being developed with digital technologies and modern infrastructure as key elements.

The second phase also includes a medical cluster, commercial and office facilities, cultural and social infrastructure and other buildings. In March 2026, Turkmenistan's authorities said construction was being accelerated and digital systems were being integrated into the new facilities.

Arkadag's infrastructure includes intelligent transport systems, automated traffic management, electric public transport, smart-home technologies and digital utility systems. The city was designed to combine digital technologies with environmentally oriented solutions.