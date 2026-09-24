Hyperion Defi Supports Doublezero Edge In Launching The Fastest Commercially Available Hyperliquid Data Feeds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperion DeFi, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPD) (“Hyperion DeFi” or the“Company”), today announced its first initiative to bring an infrastructure team from another blockchain into the Hyperliquid ecosystem. Under the Company's agreement with DoubleZero Edge, Hyperion DeFi will support DoubleZero in launching the fastest commercially available Hyperliquid data feeds.

“DoubleZero Edge was designed to be the market-data transport layer for financial venues, and with support from Hyperion DeFi's early testing and infrastructure, Hyperliquid is now the third venue on Edge, after Solana and Kalshi,” said Austin Federa, Co-founder of DoubleZero.“Edge sends data over dedicated fiber using a distribution technology known as multicast, enabling subscribers to ingest high-speed data feeds from various trading venues near simultaneously.”

Hyperliquid feeds on DoubleZero Edge are sourced directly from HyperCore, which is one step closer than any public API path, providing data directly to Edge's subscribers with no reseller in between. The order book arrives to the user with full coverage of Hyperliquid with no per-stream caps or token metering. There are four feeds available at launch:

1. Hyperliquid native perps, Top-of-Book & Trades (TOB)

2. Hyperliquid native perps, Market-by-Order (L4)

3. HIP-3 RWA perps, TOB (gold, silver, oil, and more)

4. HIP-3 RWA perps, Market-by-Order (L4)

“We are thrilled for Hyperion DeFi to participate as a core partner on DoubleZero Edge's Hyperliquid launch, alongside our Validator partners, Kinetiq and MAVAN,” said Hyunsu Jung, Chief Executive Officer of Hyperion DeFi.“This was our first initiative supporting a team from outside the Hyperliquid ecosystem to build here, and we expect it to be the first of many. We continue to demonstrate innovative product design, positioning to serve the needs of market participants as finance continues to move onchain.”

Subscribers to DoubleZero Edge will be also be able to access dedicated data feeds for HIP-3 markets such as the Anthropic and OpenAI pre-IPO perpetuals launched by Entropy IO, a team backed by Hyperion DeFi through its HYPE Asset Use Service (HAUS). The data feed product is expected to expand to Hyperliquid's Outcome Markets as liquidity grows on HIP-4, supporting cross-venue arbitrage between platforms like Kalshi.

As part of the initial arrangement supporting the success and growth of DoubleZero Edge, Hyperion DeFi has obtained 10 million DoubleZero“2Z” tokens, with additional future revenue earned through publishing Hyperliquid market data.

About DoubleZero

DoubleZero is a protocol that enables a global fiber network for high-performance data distribution. Powered by independent fiber contributors and coordinated onchain, DoubleZero delivers low-latency networking and real-time data infrastructure for blockchains, prediction markets and other distributed systems where milliseconds matter. Learn more at: or @DoubleZero on X.

About the Hyperliquid Platform and the HYPE Token

Hyperliquid is a next-generation layer one blockchain optimized for high frequency, transparent trading. The blockchain includes fully onchain perpetual futures and spot order books, with every order, cancel, trade, and liquidation occurring within 70 millisecond block times. It also hosts the HyperEVM, a general-purpose smart contract platform that supports permissionless decentralized financial applications akin to Ethereum.

HYPE is the native token of Hyperliquid. Staked HYPE provides utility for users via reduced trading fees and increased referral bonuses. As of September 2026, 47 million HYPE have been autonomously purchased and sequestered by the blockchain with the trading fees generated on the network's central limit order books.

About Hyperion DeFi, Inc.

Hyperion DeFi, Inc. is the first U.S. publicly listed DeFi company building on Hyperliquid. The Company provides investors with streamlined access to the Hyperliquid ecosystem, one of the fastest growing, highest revenue-generating blockchains in the world. Shareholders benefit from compounding exposure to HYPE, both from its native staking yield and additional revenues generated from its unique onchain utility.

For more information, please visit Hyperiondefi.com or follow @hyperiondefi on X.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements, our future activities or other future events or conditions, including the viability of, and risks associated with, our cryptocurrency treasury strategy, the growth and revenue potential of the Hyperliquid ecosystem and the growth prospects of the Company. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and in some cases are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, Hyperion DeFi does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Hyperion DeFi, Inc. Investor Contact:

Jason Assad

Hyperion DeFi, Inc.

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(678) 570-6791