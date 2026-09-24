Foundation Mortgage Corporation Expands Wholesale Lending Footprint Into Montana

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New state licensing brings Foundation's Non-QM lending solutions and broker-focused support to mortgage professionals across the Big Sky State

MIAMI, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundation Mortgage Corporation, a national wholesale mortgage lender specializing in Non-Qualified Mortgage (Non-QM) and alternative lending solutions, today announced that it is now licensed in Montana, expanding its geographic footprint and providing mortgage brokers throughout the state with access to its lending platform.

The expansion reflects Foundation Mortgage's continued commitment to building relationships with independent mortgage brokers and providing financing solutions for borrowers whose financial circumstances may not fit traditional agency lending guidelines.

With its entry into Montana, Foundation Mortgage can now serve mortgage professionals working with a broad range of borrowers, including self-employed individuals, real estate investors, business owners, and borrowers with significant assets who may benefit from alternative income documentation or nontraditional qualification methods.

“Expanding into Montana is another important step in our commitment to helping mortgage brokers serve more borrowers and grow their businesses,” said Marc Halpern, CEO of Foundation Mortgage Corporation.“We recognize that every borrower's financial situation is different, and traditional lending guidelines do not always reflect their ability to qualify for a mortgage. By bringing our Non-QM lending platform to Montana, we are giving brokers another resource to help them evaluate more scenarios, identify potential financing solutions, and create new opportunities for their clients.”

Expanding Opportunities for Montana Mortgage Brokers

Montana mortgage professionals will have access to Foundation Mortgage's range of Non-QM and alternative lending programs, including Bank Statement, Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR), 1099 Income, Asset Qualifier, Profit & Loss, and other specialized mortgage solutions, subject to program eligibility and applicable state requirements.

These programs are designed to accommodate eligible borrowers whose income sources, investment objectives, asset profiles, or property characteristics may require financing alternatives beyond conventional agency products.

Montana brokers will also have access to Foundation Mortgage's broker-focused resources, including experienced Account Executives, scenario evaluation, common-sense underwriting, and Quick Pricer, the company's online pricing and eligibility platform.

“Our goal is to make Foundation a lending partner that brokers can rely on when they encounter a borrower who needs a different financing approach,” Halpern added.“We look forward to building lasting relationships with mortgage professionals across Montana and helping them bring more opportunities to the closing table.”

Mortgage brokers interested in partnering with Foundation Mortgage can learn more about its lending programs, complete the broker approval process, or submit a loan scenario by visiting .

About Foundation Mortgage Corp.

Foundation Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #5057) is a national Non-QM mortgage lender and third-party originator specializing in wholesale and non-delegated correspondent lending. Headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida, Foundation Mortgage is one of the fastest-growing non-QM (non-qualified mortgage) lenders in the country. The company combines decades of industry expertise with a commitment to“white glove” service, providing partners and clients with a best-in-class home financing experience. For more information, visit or contact Foundation Mortgage at (305) 532-3995.

Contact:

Carl Holman

Director of Marketing

Cell: (904) 226-4843

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