FCEL Investors: Fuelcell Energy, Inc. Shares Declined By $2.68 On September 2, 2026 -- Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP To Discuss Your Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you have suffered a loss on your FuelCell Energy, Inc. (“FuelCell” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: FCEL) investment, contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost. Investors have untilto ask the Court to appoint them as lead plaintiff.

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of June 24, 2026 and September 1, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that FuelCell made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the Company's manufacturing capacity was inadequate to generate the production rate required under the capital equipment purchase agreement (CEPA) with Fit Energy USA LP for up to 380 MW of fuel cell power for data centers; (ii) the Company's annualized production rate for deliveries under the CEPA with Fit Energy was slower than expected; (iii) as a result, the Company was incurring higher product costs and manufacturing overhead expenses; (iv) as a result of the slower production rate, the Company was reasonably likely to incur charges in connection with the CEPA; and (v) the foregoing was a known trend affecting the Company's profitability.

On September 2, 2026, FuelCell announced its third quarter 2026 financial results, reporting a net loss of $45.3 million. The Company stated that this reflected“a higher gross loss than the prior year period,” caused by“product costs and manufacturing overhead that currently exceed the contractual pricing established under the CEPA with Fit Energy.” Additionally, FuelCell stated that the annualized production rate was“below the production volume at which we expect our cost structure to align with market-based pricing for orders of this scale,” and charges totaling $17 million were incurred, reflecting“the impact of contractual pricing provisions with specific inventory and purchase commitments arising as a result of Phase 0 of the CEPA.” On this news, the price of FuelCell shares declined by $2.68 per share, or approximately 15.69%, from $17.08 per share on September 1, 2026 to close at $14.40 on September 2, 2026.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE LAWSUIT ]

What Are My Options?

Courts do not consider applications filed after the relevant deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions. Learn more about the lead plaintiff process and eligibility requirements here.

[WHAT IS A SECURITIES CLASS ACTION? ]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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