Bitget's Multi-Asset KCGI 2026 Draws More Than 83,000 Traders

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has concluded the 2026 King's Cup Global Invitational (KCGI), with more than 83,000 traders across 320 teams taking part in the competition from September 9 to 22. For the first time, KCGI expanded beyond crypto into a multi-asset arena spanning crypto futures, TradFi perpetuals and tokenized U.S. stocks, with a total promotion pool of up to 3 million USDT.

This year's KCGI put Bitget's Universal Exchange model into a live competitive setting. Within the UEX Arena team battle, traders competed across Crypto Futures, TradFi Perps covering stocks, commodities and precious metals, and rToken spot markets for tokenized US equities. Separate trading-volume leaderboards tracked activity across each market, while team PnL determined performance on the overall UEX Arena leaderboard. The UEX Treasure Map extended the competition to CFD trading.

Across the three market-specific leaderboards, Jimmy米哥 100u 翻100倍 ranked first in Crypto Futures trading volume with 1.6 billion, IncomeTips24 led TradFi Perps with 150 million, while rtoken冲击第一队 topped rToken spot trading with 42.5 million.

“KCGI has always been where traders come to prove themselves, but this year we gave them a much bigger arena,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.“Crypto, stocks, gold and other markets were all in play, so traders had more opportunities and more decisions to make. That made the competition harder, and much closer to how people actually trade today. Eight years into Bitget, that's what 'Built for Perfect Trades' means to me: keep expanding what traders can do, then let them show us what's possible.”

KCGI 2026 featured a total promotion pool of up to 3 million USDT, spanning the UEX Arena alongside the UEX Treasure Map, captain rewards, early-bird rewards and a livestream giveaway. The expanded format attracted traders from markets including CIS, Latin American and Southeast Asia, turning the competition into a global test of strategies across different asset classes and market conditions.

The 2026 edition marks the latest evolution of KCGI as Bitget expands its trading ecosystem beyond crypto. Under the theme “Global Alpha in One,” the competition reflected a broader shift in how traders are approaching markets, with crypto, tokenized equities and traditional assets increasingly accessible through the same trading environment.

To see all the winners of KCGI 2025, visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 500+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships such as MotoGPTM. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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