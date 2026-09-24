Kelly® Named A Leader On Everest Group's 2026 PEAK Matrix® For Industrial And Business & Professionals Contingent Talent Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company recognized for its specialty expertise, flexible workforce solutions and AI-enabled recruiting capabilities

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Everest Group has recognized Kelly Professional & IndustrialTM, a specialty division of Kelly, for expanding its managed services and outcome-based workforce solutions, particularly across finance and accounting, HR, and customer support.

Everest Group has highlighted Kelly's differentiated capabilities through specialized talent expertise and advisory-led solutions, as buyers increasingly seek workforce partners who can solve complex business challenges rather than simply fill positions. Kelly continues to invest in AI-enabled recruiting and workforce management technologies that deliver real-time market intelligence, interactive scenario modeling, and automation of high-volume hiring while demonstrating measurable client outcomes.



TROY, Mich., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a global workforce strategy and solutions provider, has strengthened its position as a Leader on Everest Group's 2026 US Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix® assessments in both the Industrial and Business & Professionals categories. The recognition highlights the success of the company's Professional & Industrial specialty division, which offers differentiated capabilities in workforce management, outsourcing solutions, and AI-enabled recruiting.

Kelly Professional & Industrial ranks as one of top 10 largest industrial and office staffing firms in the United States, according to Staffing Industry Analysts. It delivers strategic, scalable workforce programs to clients in specialties including accounting and finance, administrative and office, advanced manufacturing, contact centers, semiconductors, and warehouses and distribution.

Kelly Professional & Industrial helps clients address workforce challenges through flexible staffing services. It offers outcome-based solutions, including business process outsourcing (BPO), skilled professional solutions (SPS) for statement of work (SOW), and turnkey contact center outsourcing.

Through BPO, Kelly Professional & Industrial manages non-core business functions end-to-end with scalable solutions that meet client-defined goals. The solutions can be implemented on-site using existing infrastructure, processes, and technologies, with Kelly owning the outcome.

The company's SOW-based solutions support defined-scope, longer-term work where retention is critical. Clients direct the subject matter experts day-to-day while Kelly Professional & Industrial owns employment, benefits, and continuity.

“Leadership in workforce solutions isn't simply about filling roles or tactical delivery on talent challenges. It's about helping businesses build the resilient workforce they need to achieve business goals,” said Keilon Ratliff, President, Staffing, BPO & RPO Solutions, Kelly.“Kelly Professional & Industrial combines deep expertise in attracting talent with tech-forward, human-centric staffing and outcome-based solutions that make hiring more responsive, precise, and meaningful. That differentiated approach is why we've been recognized as a leader and why our customers trust us to help them stay ready for whatever comes next.”

The company's strategic investments in AI-enabled talent management capabilities are anchored in its proprietary workforce technology platform, which delivers real-time market intelligence, interactive scenario modeling, and automation of high-volume recruiting. A tailored AI recruiting agent identifies top candidates and accelerates hiring, and the Kelly Now job portal provides candidates with personalized job matching, fast placements, and efficient onboarding.

For clients and talent placed, this investment – backed by a team of experts guiding companies and candidates every step of the way – translates into scalable, results-led delivery for high-volume, seasonal, and fluctuating hiring needs across nearly every industry.

"Kelly has been positioned as a Leader on Everest Group's US Industrial and Business and Professionals Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessments 2026. This has been supported by its strong sourcing capabilities across a broad range of skills; its focus on advanced manufacturing talent; its business process outsourcing (BPO) and skilled professional solutions (SPS) offerings; and its advanced technology investments,” said Priyanka Mitra, Vice President, Everest Group.“Kelly's investments in workforce development through the Kelly Talent Learning Center alongside digital staffing through Kelly Now, broader automation initiatives, analytics integration, and the expansion of offshore delivery teams, further elevate its position relative to peers.”

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® provides an objective, data-driven assessment of contingent staffing providers based on Market Impact and Vision & Capability. Providers are ranked as Leaders, Major Contenders, or Aspirants.

In addition to the Industrial and Business & Professionals categories, Kelly achieved Leader status on Everest Group's 2026 U.S. Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix® assessments for IT and Engineering, demonstrating the company's expertise across specialized talent markets.

About Kelly ®

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Since inventing the staffing industry in 1946, we have become experts in the many industries and local and global markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners around the world, we connect more than 375,000 people with work every year. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting solutions ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Revenue in 2025 was $4.3 billion. Learn more at kellyservices.com.

About Kelly Professional & IndustrialTM

Kelly Professional & Industrial, a specialty division of Kelly®, delivers business process outsourcing (BPO), skilled professional solutions (SPS), and staffing services to leading, global organizations. Our expertise spans manufacturing and production, warehouse and distribution, contact centers, semiconductors, accounting and finance, and administrative and office environments.

We give clients the flexibility to scale with temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire placements. Through our BPO solutions, we take ownership of non-core business functions end-to-end, integrating people, processes, and technologies to deliver measurable outcomes. Our skilled professional solutions deliver expert talent under a statement-of-work model for engagements where retention and continuity are critical.

The right talent, in the right roles, transforms what organizations can accomplish. Kelly Professional & Industrial is the partner that makes it happen. Visit kellyservices.com/divisions/professional-industrial to learn more.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at .

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

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