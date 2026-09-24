St. Charles, IL Family Law Firm Welcomes New Associate Attorney For 2026

DuPage County Divorce Lawyer Donald Howard

ST. CHARLES, IL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Goostree Law Group is pleased to announce that Attorney Donald L. Howard has joined the firm. Howard complements a team of knowledgeable family law attorneys who bring decades of collective experience to clients throughout the Chicago suburbs. This latest addition allows the firm to more effectively serve people in need of counsel for sensitive family matters.

Before joining Goostree Law Group, Attorney Howard practiced at Oberts Galasso Law Group, where he concentrated on insurance defense. That work brought him into contact with a diverse spectrum of clients, from small business owners to large corporations facing complex exposure. Attorney Howard later shifted his focus to family law, a field that allows him to work directly with individuals during pivotal moments in their lives. At Goostree Law Group, he now focuses his practice on parental responsibilities, child support, paternity, and divorce, among other issues.

Attorney Howard graduated magna cum laude from the Northern Illinois University College of Law in 2025 and was admitted to the Illinois Bar that same year. Goostree Law Group is excited to welcome him aboard and looks forward to watching his family law practice grow.

About Goostree Law Group

At Goostree Law Group, we represent clients in divorce and family law cases throughout Northern Illinois. Our attorneys assist with child custody, property division, spousal support, paternity, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, and related concerns that arise when a family restructures. We also defend clients facing criminal charges.

With offices in St. Charles and Wheaton, we represent people across Kane County, DuPage County, Kendall County, and DeKalb County. To set up a free consultation, visit or call 630-584-4800.



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St. Charles, IL Family Law Firm Welcomes New Associate Attorney for 2026 News Provided By OVC INC September 24, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law



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