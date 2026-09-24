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Dubai K-Fest Unveils Action-Packed Calendar, Bringing Korean Beauty, Fashion, Food And K-Pop To The City
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Dubai K-Fest, a new addition to Dubai's retail calendar, runs from 25 September to 4 October 2026, kicking off with free-to-attend K-Pop Concerts this weekend at Dubai Festival City Mall.
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Built around the theme 'Discover Korea in Dubai', the festival draws on themes of family, food, gifting and gratitude across four pillars: Shop Korea in Dubai, Celebrate Korea in Dubai, Win Korea in Dubai and Taste Korea in Dubai.
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