Dubai K-Fest Unveils Action-Packed Calendar, Bringing Korean Beauty, Fashion, Food And K-Pop To The City

Dubai K-Fest, a new addition to Dubai's retail calendar, runs from 25 September to 4 October 2026, kicking off with free-to-attend K-Pop Concerts this weekend at Dubai Festival City Mall.

It will bring 10 days of Korean-inspired shopping, dining, film, prize giveaways, and entertainment to malls, restaurants and retail destinations across the city. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Built around the theme 'Discover Korea in Dubai', the festival draws on themes of family, food, gifting and gratitude across four pillars: Shop Korea in Dubai, Celebrate Korea in Dubai, Win Korea in Dubai and Taste Korea in Dubai.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 2026: Dubai will host the first Korean culture festival from this weekend as Dubai K-Fest, a new citywide festival, launches across the city, kicking off with free-to-attend K-Pop concerts at Dubai Festival City Mall Running for 10 days between 25 September to 4 October 2026, residents and visitors can look forward to discovering K-beauty, K-fashion, K-food, K-pop, entertainment and the chance to win prizes through a retail-led programme spanning shopping malls, restaurants and retail destinations.

Built around the theme 'Discover Korea in Dubai', the first edition of Dubai K-Fest invites shoppers, diners and fans to explore Korean beauty, fashion, film, food and culture through activations designed for every visitor and resident.

From K-beauty edits and Korean dining experiences to free admission K-pop concerts and citywide raffles, Dubai K-Fest offers new ways to engage with one of the world's most influential contemporary cultural trends. The programme will roll out across the city's malls, restaurants and retail destinations and is organised around four pillars: Shop Korea in Dubai, Celebrate Korea in Dubai, Win Korea in Dubai and Taste Korea in Dubai.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment DFRE, said:“Dubai K-Fest is a new addition to Dubai's retail and cultural calendar, reinforcing the city's position as a global destination where international trends, cultures and communities come together. The festival reflects Dubai's ambition to continually evolve its retail and entertainment offering, creating relevant experiences that connect with both residents and visitors.

“With Korean culture continuing to influence audiences around the world, Dubai K-Fest provides a platform to bring this global phenomenon to life. Through a citywide programme spanning K-beauty, K-fashion, K-food, K-pop, retail and entertainment, the festival will give audiences new ways to discover and engage with Korean culture across Dubai's malls, restaurants and retail destinations while bringing together the city's diverse communities to share the best of Korean culture.”

CELEBRATE KOREA IN DUBAI:

Dubai K-Fest celebrates Korean culture with themed experiences that will bring to life Korean heritage, lifestyle and creativity across the city.

Among the key highlights are two free shows at Dubai Festival City Mall's Festival Bay, including a performance by ONEUS, one of South Korea's most popular boy bands, who will take to the stage on the festival's opening night, 25 September from 8:00 PM. Dubai is set to mark the group's first global stage following its 12th mini album release – 'FIRST LIGHT' and one of the first opportunities for international fans to experience their latest music live.

Also headlining on the same night is Kwon Eunbi, best known as former leader of K-pop group IZ*ONE, who began her solo career in 2021 and is remembered for her powerful vocals and charismatic performances.

On 26 September, AIKI, best known for her appearance on Street Woman Fighter and as the leader of dance crew HOOK, will join Tamzin Choi, better known as Choi Young-Jun, whose choreography has helped shape performances for some of K-pop's biggest names, for another evening open to the public at Dubai Festival City Mall.

ROXY Cinemas will host Korean Movie Nights, with special ticket offers and a selection of Korean films showing at ROXY City Walk and Al Khawaneej. ROXY Dubai Hills Mall's Korean Movie Nights go beyond traditional screenings with an immersive Korean-inspired cinematic environment, while select K Movie Mystery Game sessions add an interactive element, inviting participants to uncover clues, take on hidden roles and solve unexpected twists.

At Dubai Festival City Mall, Korea 360 will give visitors a vibrant tour of Korean culture featuring multiple pop-ups. Visitors can take part in a Discover & Collect challenge, earning points as they explore each pop-up and unlocking rewards at the anchor destination.

At the heart of the experience, the Korea 360 shop will feature a live stage and a rotating programme of Korean-inspired content spanning food, beauty and skincare, including a Korean fashion showcase with Man.g Stu:dio, Kimoui and Phenomenon Seeper on 26 September; a Taekwon Choreo workshop for children and adults on 27 September, as well as the 1MILLION K-Dance workshop on the same day. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd aligncenter" src="#" width="346" data-bit="iit" />

A Taste of Seoul at Palazzo Versace Dubai, enjoy a stylish escape at Palazzo Versace Dubai, where signature Italian glamour meets a touch of Korean culture. From AED 800 + AED 20 Tourism Dirham Fee, two guests can enjoy an overnight stay in a Deluxe Versace Room, complete with: daily breakfast for two

Korean-inspired High Tea for two, featuring the signature Dubai Chewy Cookie paired with Gold Cappuccinos, complimentary upgrade to a Premier Creek View Room and 50% savings on selected Spa treatments of 60 minutes or more.

On September 26, from 12PM to 2PM, 1004 Gourmet at The Greens will host a live Korean cooking demonstration and tasting event, featuring a delicious selection of traditional Jeon, including Yuk Jeon, Baechu Jeon, Myeongtae Jeon, Shrimp Jeon, and Hwayangjeok.

Dubai Outlet Mall's K-Town will showcase the best of Korean culture through food and beverages, Korean products, lifestyle offerings, and cultural experiences

SHOP KOREA IN DUBAI:

Dubai K-Fest brings Korean brands, products and retail experiences to Dubai through shopping and discovery.

Chemist Warehouse branches at Burjuman Mall, Al Ghurair Centre and B1 Mall will showcase the latest K-beauty trends and hero products, with a wider range of Dubai K-Fest K-beauty promotions available in-store and online. Shoppers can also step into a Medicube pop-up for an immersive beauty experience, engage with beauty advisors and explore next-generation devices, skincare tools and everyday essentials across skin, body and hair care.

Nespresso will introduce its Creamy Dalgona Latte, offering an immersive coffee-tasting experience inspired by Korean flavours at Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif and Dubai Hills Mall.

Customers who spend AED 1,200 or more on Samsung products at selected stores will be entered into a raffle draw for the chance to win a return trip to Korea, rewarding festival shoppers with an exciting chance to explore Korea in person.

Centered around Arte Museum's signature theme, Eternal Nature, Arte Museum Dubai offers an immersive journey where digital art reimagines the timeless beauty of nature beyond the boundaries of time and space.

At Ulta Beauty, for 21 Days from 18 September to 8 October shoppers can avail exclusive offers across all beauty categories, including daily deals at 50% off and rotating weekly deals at 30% off.

Meanwhile, at Aster Opticals, individuals can win Ray-Ban Meta glasses, and discover its content lens range. People can simply take their #MyEyeKonicMoment at the Aster Opticals store, share it on Instagram and tag Aster Opticals, using the campaign hashtag #MyEyeKonicMoment to enter the draw.

Shoppers can also honour Korean Tradition with 1004 Gourmet. Customers wearing a Hanbok or traditional attire can enjoy 10% off their in-store purchase at all 1004 Gourmet branches. Plus, kids in Hanbok receive a free gift. Furthermore, at all 1004 Gourmet branches and online, shoppers can avail a Chuseok-themed Special Promotion.

As part of Levi'sKeep It Loose” campaign with K-pop artist Rosé, shoppers can receive a voucher offering a free backpack with every purchase at the Levi's Dubai Festival City Mall store.

WIN KOREA IN DUBAI:

Shoppers will have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes. The Spend and Win raffle includes more than 2,500 retail stores in Dubai, with every AED 300 spent at a store earning one entry into the draw. Unlimited entries are available meaning the more you spend, the more chances to win.

Among the prizes up for grabs include: a 2026 Genesis G80 car; a Samsung package comprising a Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra; an 85-inch Frame Pro TV; a Bespoke AI Side-by-Side Refrigerator; a Bespoke AI Washer and a Bespoke AI Dryer; a K-Beauty Premium Experience; and a Dubai Festival City Mall voucher worth AED 10,000 – all of which create an engaging retail experience for Dubai shoppers.

TASTE KOREA IN DUBAI:

Residents and visitors can savour the flavours of Korea across Dubai, as a citywide line-up of Korean-themed dining experiences brings the energy, variety and creativity of Korean cuisine to the table.

Participating restaurants and food outlets include Hanu, CupBop, Mukbang Shows Restaurant, Sui Mui, Jun's and Koreana Restaurant, each serving up special menus, signature dishes and exclusive offers. Highlights include Hanu'sMeat Me at the Grill', featuring tenderloin, striploin and Yangnyeom short rib galbi; CupBop's customisable Beef Bop and Rock Bop cups with rice, cabbage mix and noodles; and Mukbang Shows Restaurant's all-you-can-eat Korean dining experience. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd aligncenter" src="#" width="187" data-bit="iit" />

Additionally, at Sui Mui, diners can tuck into Haemul-Bokkeum, a bold Korean-inspired seafood stir-fry, for AED 100. Jun's elevates its Korean classic beef bulgogi with a generous 300g Wagyu 7 ribeye. Served with Korean chive and scallion salad, aged kimchi vinaigrette and sesame seeds, the dish brings together rich, indulgent flavours with a vibrant Korean finish.

At Seoul Street Cafe, the Green, don't miss its Chuseok Combo deal – a chocolate butter Tteok and Yuzu Cooler for only AED 28 between 25 to 28 September.

As a strategic partner, Dubai Festival City Mall will help extend the K-Fest experience beyond individual events, bringing together K-pop, K-beauty, fashion, food and entertainment within a dynamic destination.

Dubai K-Fest 2026 is organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and supported by KOCCA UAE Business Center and KOREA 360.

About Dubai K-Fest 2026:

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the Dubai K-Fest 2026 takes place from 25 September to 4 October 2026, bringing a 10-day citywide celebration of Korean culture to Dubai. The festival brings residents and visitors a programme of retail offers, dining experiences, K-pop performances, Korean films, cultural showcases, pop-ups and citywide promotions across malls, restaurants and entertainment destinations.

Dubai K-Fest reflects Dubai's diverse and international character, while creating a platform for Korean brands, creators and businesses to connect with new audiences while supporting deeper cultural and commercial exchange between Korea and the Middle East.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment DFRE:

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), a part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai's retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

KOCCA UAE Business Center Korea Creative Content Agency:

The KOCCA UAE Business Center serves as a regional hub supporting the expansion of Korean content companies into the Middle East. Through market development, business matching, strategic partnerships, and collaboration with local government and industry stakeholders, the Center works to strengthen the presence and competitiveness of Korean content across the region.

KOREA 360:

KOREA 360 is an integrated cultural and business platform that showcases the diversity and appeal of Korea through content, beauty, lifestyle, and consumer experiences. It connects Korean brands and creators with audiences in the Middle East, while providing a dynamic space for cultural exchange, brand discovery, and business opportunities.