Abu Dhabi Chamber And CCI France UAE Sign Agreement To Strengthen Economic And Investment Cooperation

Agreement creates a framework to boost trade, investment and market access between Abu Dhabi and France Cooperation extends to business missions, business matchmaking, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, and entrepreneurship

Abu Dhabi, UAE – September 2026: Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) and CCI France UAE have signed a cooperation agreement to strengthen economic, investment and trade relations between Abu Dhabi and France. CCI France UAE is the French Chamber of Commerce in the UAE, a private organization representing over 550 French, Francophone and UAE-based companies. The agreement establishes a framework to connect the two business communities, support companies in exploring promising opportunities, access markets, and build quality partnerships that enhance their competitiveness and growth. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The agreement was signed during the second edition of the UAE-France Business Forum, held under the theme“Voices of AI” and organised by CCI France UAE, with the support of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, in partnership with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi. The forum brought together a select group of decision-makers, investors, entrepreneurs, technology leaders and academics from the UAE, France, Europe and the wider Middle East region.

The agreement builds on the longstanding economic relationship between the UAE and France, and supports efforts to translate the complementary strengths of both business communities into trade and investment opportunities, joint ventures and practical economic programmes, in line with Abu Dhabi's economic priorities and its direction towards building a diversified and competitive economy based on knowledge, innovation and advanced technology.

Areas of cooperate include business forums, conferences and roundtable meetings, workshops and networking events, trade and economic missions, official delegations and mutual visits. The agreement will also facilitate bilateral meetings and connections between companies, investors, entrepreneurs and key stakeholders in Abu Dhabi and France.

Commenting on the agreement, H.E. Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber, said:“At Abu Dhabi Chamber, we are working to enable businesses of all sizes to participate in the AI-enhanced economy and benefit from the opportunities it creates, reflecting our role in advancing Abu Dhabi's ambitions and economic vision towards promising horizons, and providing opportunities for the private sector to grow and expand into global markets. The cooperation agreement with CCI France UAE establishes a more integrated framework between our two organisations, supporting joint business initiatives, cooperation in priority economic sectors, trade missions, business connections, and the exchange of information and expertise, to strengthen cooperation between the economic ecosystems of both friendly countries.”

He added:“We look forward to translating cooperation between the business communities in Abu Dhabi and France into joint ventures, investments, dynamic business experiences and practical solutions that respond to the growing opportunities across key economic sectors. Abu Dhabi Chamber remains committed to enabling businesses to seize new opportunities, develop their future capabilities, and build the partnerships they need to achieve growth and prosperity.”

Agnès Lopez Cruz, Director of CCI France UAE, said:“This agreement is the fruit of the UAE-France relationship, and provides a practical framework to strengthen communication between the two business communities and connect companies with the opportunities available in both markets. Through it, we look forward to highlighting the key features of economic and commercial excellence on both sides, creating viable investment opportunities, and encouraging cooperation, joint ventures and strategic partnerships between companies and institutions in the UAE and France.”

She added:“The Voices of AI forum represents an important platform that brings together innovators, investors and institutions from both countries, and contributes to building an advanced AI ecosystem characterised by sustainability and global competitiveness. We believe the agreement will strengthen our ability to translate this dialogue into tangible initiatives that support companies and expand their presence in the markets.”

The agreement places particular focus on future-focused sectors, including entrepreneurship, small and medium-sized enterprises, innovation, artificial intelligence, digital transformation and sustainability. It will also support participation in international exhibitions, conferences and business platforms organised or jointly agreed upon by both parties.

These areas align with Abu Dhabi's efforts to strengthen its position as a global hub for innovation and the digital economy. Supported by the Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025–2027, the emirate is advancing towards becoming the world's first fully AI-native government, supported by a growing ecosystem that brings together research, advanced technology, investment, talent and business. This ecosystem provides a strong foundation for companies to develop, test and scale practical AI solutions, while offering French companies and start-ups a strategic platform to access opportunities in the UAE and the wider region.

These efforts complement Abu Dhabi Chamber's wider initiatives to strengthen private-sector competitiveness and accelerate technology adoption. Through partnerships such as its collaboration with Presight, the Chamber is helping Abu Dhabi businesses strengthen AI capabilities and support the adoption of advanced technologies that raise productivity and competitiveness, and accelerate growth.

The cooperation agreement provides a framework for sustained collaboration between the two organisations, supporting the development of joint programmes and initiatives that address the evolving needs of both business communities while strengthening trade and investment ties between Abu Dhabi and France.