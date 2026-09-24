AGM Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mothercare plc Annual General Meeting 24 September 2026: Results Annual General Meeting At the annual general meeting held at 11.00am on 24 September 2026, the resolutions before the meeting were passed. The following proxy votes had been received by the Company in respect of the resolutions: Resolutions 11 to 13 were Special Resolutions.

Resolution Votes For % Votes Against %

Total votes cast (including discretionary) %

Votes Cast Votes withheld* 1 To receive the annual accounts, directors' report, strategic report, directors' remuneration report and auditor's report 361,966,801 99.99% 21,324 0.01% 361,988,125 63.20 153,370 2 To approve the directors' remuneration report 361,543,704 99.87% 460,739 0.13% 362,004,443 63.20 137,052 3 To re-elect Clive Whiley as a director 361,795,670 99.93% 251,702 0.07% 362,047,372 63.21 94,123 4 To re-elect Andrew Cook as a director 361,570,491 99.87% 475,108 0.13% 362,045,599 63.21 95,896 5 To re-elect Gillian Kent as a director 361,857,059 99.95% 197,769 0.05% 362,054,828 63.21 86,667 6 To re-elect Brian Small as a director 361,896,929 99.97% 126,214 0.03% 362,023,143 63.20 118,352 7 To re-appoint RPGCC as auditor of the company 361,886,008 99.98% 57,887 0.02% 361,943,895 63.19 197,600 8 Auditors remuneration 361,869,077 99.94% 220,773 0.06% 362,089,850 63.21 51,645 9 Authority for the directors to allot shares 361,578,850 99.87% 486,480 0.13% 362,065,330 63.21 76,165 10 To authorise political donations by the company and its subsidiaries 360,497,924 99.56% 1,604,285 0.44% 362,102,209 63.22 39,286 11 Authority to disapply pre-emption rights 361,450,760 99.83% 627,484 0.17% 362,078,244 63.21 63,044 12 Authority to further disapply pre-emption rights 361,774,276 99.92% 296,307 0.08% 362,070,583 63.21 70,912 13 Authority to purchase own shares 361,562,957 99.98% 62,093 0.02% 361,625,050 63.13 516,445

Notes

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' each resolution

As at 22 September 2026, the Company's issued share capital and total voting rights consisted of 572,807,611 ordinary shares each carrying voting rights. There are no shares in treasury. As a result, proxy votes representing approximately 49 to 58% of the voting capital were cast for the AGM.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Meeting on the Company's website,

Further details:

Investor and analyst enquiries to:

Mothercare plc Email:...

Clive Whiley, Chairman

Andrew Cook, Chief Financial Officer

Deutsche Numis Tel: 020 7260 1000

(NOMAD & Joint Corporate Broker)

Luke Bordewich

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited

(Joint Corporate Broker) Tel: 020 7220 0500

Matt Goode