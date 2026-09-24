Metro Digital Group And YMCA Ghana Plan Digital Innovation Centers Featuring Gamingcreator Labs

Metro - YMCA New York

The partnership aims to connect communities in Ghana and the U.S. through gaming, digital creation, AI learning and career development.

- Shaon Berry, Founder & CEO, Metro Digital Group

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Metro Digital Group and YMCA Ghana announced a strategic partnership to develop Digital Innovation Centers across Ghana, beginning with a planned activation in Kumasi. The organizations will explore expansion into Accra, Takoradi and other communities as funding, sites and local plans are established.

The partnership combines YMCA Ghana's community presence and local leadership with Metro's experience designing, building and operating technology spaces. Each center is envisioned as a place for recreation, learning and creation, with Gaming–Creator Labs that bring together gaming, esports, music, AI/Workforce developmnent training, digital media and emerging technology.

“This partnership with Metro Digital Group is an exciting step forward for the young people we serve. At YMCA Ghana, we believe in meeting youth where they are - and for today's generation, that means through gaming, music, content creation and digital media. By combining Metro's Digital Innovation Center model with our community presence, we can open clear pathways into AI learning, digital skills, certification programs and real career opportunities. Our goal is to help young people in Accra, Kumasi and across Ghana move from being consumers of technology to becoming confident creators and future leaders. We look forward to building this together.”

- George Dela Coffie, President, YMCA Ghana

Metro Digital Innovation Centers are developed to meet people where their interests already are. Those interests can become gateways to AI learning, coding, digital production, certification programs and career development. Hands-on programs are intended to help participants of different ages build technical and professional skills while forming relationships with others who share their interests.

The organizations envision a model that can grow across YMCA communities rather than remain a single facility. Metro will work with YMCA Ghana on programming, equipment, technology infrastructure and operating plans. They also intend to develop partnerships that support the centers over time, including opportunities for technology providers, educational institutions, brands and philanthropic organizations to contribute to equipment, instruction, creator programs and community events.

A central goal is to connect participants in Ghana with people served by Metro's YMCA partners in the United States. Planned experiences could include gaming competitions, music and media projects, creator challenges and virtual collaborations. The partners hope these activities will create opportunities to learn from one another, build skills and make lasting connections across borders.

“We live in a world that is much better at using technology to connect devices than it is at bringing people together and building communities. Through our partnerships with YMCAs across the United States and YMCA Ghana, we have an opportunity to do something about that.

Ghana has extraordinary talent in gaming, music, art and digital content creation. We're excited to build spaces where people of different ages can play, learn, create and compete with people in Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, New York and beyond. Those shared experiences can become friendships, creative partnerships and communities that reach across borders.

To me, that's what it means to build digital bridges. I'm grateful to YMCA Ghana and our YMCA partners in the United States for the opportunity to bring people together in this way.”

- Shaon Berry, Founder & CEO, Metro Digital Group

The centers are intended to support activity beyond scheduled classes. Participants could use them to produce music and digital media, join esports events, develop projects with others and take part in community showcases. Potential partners could contribute equipment, support instruction, sponsor creator challenges or connect participants with working professionals.

The first center's scope and launch schedule will be determined as Metro and YMCA Ghana complete site planning and secure the resources needed for implementation. They will shape programming and foundational partnership opportunities around the needs of each community.

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Metro Digital Group and YMCA Ghana Plan Digital Innovation Centers Featuring Gaming–Creator Labs News Provided By Metro Digital Group September 24, 2026, 13:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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