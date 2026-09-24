Ondo Finance / Key word(s): Product Launch/Agreement

Ondo Launches Intelligent Portfolios, Powered by BlackRock, Bringing Portfolio Strategies Onchain

24.09.2026 / 15:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

New Ondo Intelligent Portfolios will offer portfolio tokens based on portfolio strategies developed by BlackRock for Ondo, bringing professionally designed portfolios delivered as single onchain tokens for eligible investors outside the United States. NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ondo Finance today launched a new onchain product category: Ondo Intelligent Portfolios, curated portfolios delivered as single onchain transferable tokens. The three portfolio tokens launched today are based on portfolio strategies powered by BlackRock, developed by BlackRock for Ondo, marking the first time eligible onchain investors can access exposure to such strategies through a single token.



Diversified, professionally constructed strategies have historically required brokerage accounts and traditional fund structures. Now, delivered as peer-to-peer transferable tokens from Ondo, these onchain portfolios become accessible to eligible non-US investors in permitted jurisdictions through the wallets, exchanges, and DeFi applications they already use. Distribution is only part of the story. Bringing portfolios onchain can unlock novel capabilities: rebalancing that executes automatically at the smart contract level, portfolios that are fully programmable and composable with the broader onchain economy, and the potential to combine asset classes within a single token. Ondo Intelligent Portfolios establishes the infrastructure to bring portfolios based on leading asset managers' strategies onchain. "Tokenization creates new ways for portfolio strategies to be delivered through digital infrastructure. Diversified portfolio strategies can be incorporated into tokenized investment products, enabling eligible investors to access diversified allocations through a single instrument. It shows how established portfolio construction approaches can be delivered through new channels and technologies." - Lisa O'Connor is Global Head of the Model Portfolio Solutions team and the Co-CIO for Global Solutions within the Multi-Asset Strategies group at BlackRock Three custom portfolio strategies addressing three specific needs are launched today across income, allocation, and thematic strategies:

BLKHIon: Ondo High Income Powered by BlackRock

BLKDIGon: Ondo Diversified Growth Powered by BlackRock BLKGRWon: Ondo High Growth Powered by BlackRock "Portfolios like these have never been available onchain. Now, they are made accessible onchain, transferable at any time, and usable across DeFi. This launch represents an important milestone in the development of onchain investment products. By incorporating strategies drawn on BlackRock's longstanding portfolio construction experience into tokenized investment structures, eligible investors in supported jurisdictions can obtain exposure to diversified portfolio allocations through a single token. " - Ian De Bode, Acting CEO and President, Ondo Finance Holding a portfolio token provides economic exposure to the portfolio's underlying basket. Each portfolio token is issued by Ondo Global Markets and tokenized by Ondo Finance. Investors mint or redeem a single token to hold a weighted basket of tokenized assets, without buying, weighting, or rebalancing individual positions themselves. Holdings, weights, and every rebalance are visible onchain, and the tokens are transferable peer-to-peer across wallets, exchanges, and DeFi protocols. Ondo intends to expand the product line with additional onchain portfolios over time. About Ondo Finance

Ondo Finance is a blockchain-based platform focused on tokenizing real-world assets and bringing institutional-quality financial products onchain. By bridging traditional finance and decentralized infrastructure, Ondo aims to make capital markets more accessible, transparent, and efficient. About Ondo Global Markets

Ondo Global Markets is an issuance and redemption platform for tokenized publicly traded U.S. stocks and ETFs. It enables investors outside the United States to gain economic exposure to these assets by minting, transferring, and redeeming securities-backed tokens. Each token is fully backed by the corresponding stock or ETF (together with cash in transit). About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit



View original content to download multimedia: 24.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

