PCI Technology Group (PCI) / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Product Launch

PCI Makes Its InnoTrans 2026 Debut with New AI-Powered Rail Inspection Solutions

24.09.2026 / 15:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BERLIN, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PCI Technology Group (PCI), a leading China-based AI and smart rail technology company, made its debut at InnoTrans 2026. On the opening day, PCI unveiled a new portfolio of railway infrastructure inspection products and signed a strategic cooperation agreement with German company RPS, marking two key milestones in its international expansion. New AI-Powered Inspection Solutions PCI's newly launched industrial inspection portfolio covers metro, intercity, high-speed and freight railway applications. Key solutions include a multispectral pantograph-catenary inspection system integrating ultraviolet, infrared and visible-light sensing; a rail magnetic flux leakage inspection system for detecting surface and near-surface defects; a rail break monitoring system based on ultrasonic guided-wave technology; and a portable rail temperature and stress measurement device. Combined with intelligent sensing technologies such as multispectral cameras and inspection robots, as well as AI capabilities including large vision models and multimodal visual analytics, these solutions form an integrated framework for intelligent sensing, AI analysis and risk alerts. They are designed to help railway operators move from traditional manual inspection toward more precise and efficient maintenance. Strategic Partnership with RPS to Expand in Europe PCI also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with RPS, a German company specializing in railway power supply and catenary systems. The two companies will jointly explore the European market with three core solutions: pantograph-catenary monitoring, obstacle detection and underfloor inspection robots. The partnership combines PCI's AI technologies and smart rail solutions with RPS's expertise and localized capabilities in the European railway market. The two sides will focus on intelligent upgrades for existing railway lines and system solutions for new-build projects, supporting the deployment of smart rail technologies and products across Europe. Showcasing Full-Stack Smart Rail Capabilities At InnoTrans 2026, PCI is showcasing technologies and solutions across four major areas: signaling systems, edge control, terminal electromechanical systems and industrial inspection. Its smart rail transit business currently covers 48 cities and more than 2,400 stations worldwide, with solutions deployed across more than 150 lines. PCI is evolving from exporting individual products toward delivering integrated technologies and services for international markets. With its InnoTrans debut, PCI is taking another step toward bringing China's smart rail innovation to the world and building deeper partnerships across the global rail industry.



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