NFWF Announces $13.3 Million In Grants Through The Western Big Game Seasonal Habitat And Migration Corridors Fund

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fourteen organizations will conserve migration corridors and seasonal habitat for mule deer, elk, pronghorn, moose and other wildlife across the western United States

Washington, D.C., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) today announced $13.3 million in funding for 14 grants that will conserve critical winter ranges and migration corridors for mule deer, elk, pronghorn, moose and other wildlife across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming. The grants will leverage $3.8 million in matching contributions for a total conservation impact of $17.1 million.

The projects will restore and connect habitat across public, private and Tribal lands, helping wildlife move between seasonal ranges and access the food, water and habitat they need to survive. By improving habitat quality and reducing barriers to movement, the grants will strengthen some of the West's most iconic wildlife populations.

The grants were awarded through the Western Big Game Seasonal Habitat and Migration Corridors Fund, a partnership between NFWF and the Department of the Interior's U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, ConocoPhillips, Cargill, Taco Bell and Native Americans in Philanthropy.

“Across the American West, vast herds of elk, mule deer and pronghorn have moved across the landscape for generations, shaping some of the region's most iconic wildlife spectacles,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF.“Protecting these migrations requires partnership at every level. These grants support the voluntary efforts of private landowners, Tribes, state and federal agencies, conservation organizations and corporate partners working together to improve habitat connectivity across shared landscapes. Together, we are helping ensure that wildlife can continue to move freely while sustaining the working lands and communities that are vital to the West's future.”

Together, the 14 projects are expected to:



Improve habitat management on more than 206,000 acres of public, private and Tribal lands

Restore more than 40,000 acres of habitat across priority big-game migration corridors and seasonal ranges Remove, install or improve 225 miles of fencing to wildlife-friendly standards

One of the grants announced today will support Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks in a large-scale effort to restore winter range and migration habitat for mule deer and elk across western Montana. Over the past century, conifer encroachment and invasive plants have steadily reduced the quality and extent of native grasslands and shrublands that provide essential forage and winter habitat for big game. Working across 16 sites on Wildlife Management Areas and adjacent public and private lands, the project will remove encroaching trees, treat invasive species, use prescribed fire to improve habitat conditions, and modify fencing to improve wildlife movement. The effort is expected to enhance nearly 9,000 acres of habitat and improve habitat conditions within priority migration corridors and seasonal ranges that support some of Montana's most iconic wildlife populations.

“Healthy, connected landscapes can support both wildlife and the ranching communities that care for them,” said Carlos Saviani, Beef Sustainability Director, Cargill.“Cargill is proud to partner with NFWF and others to support the voluntary, locally led conservation work that can improve habitat, strengthen migration corridors, and keep working lands productive for generations to come. By bringing resources and expertise together, we can support ranchers in being more resilient and productive in producing beef while creating better conditions for wildlife to move and thrive.”

Across the West, migratory wildlife face increasing pressures from habitat fragmentation, invasive species and changing land use patterns. These challenges can limit access to seasonal habitats and reduce the connectivity that big-game species depend upon throughout the year.

The projects funded through this program demonstrate how states, Tribes, private landowners, nonprofit organizations and federal agencies are working together to address these challenges at a landscape scale. From sagebrush country and mountain valleys to working ranchlands and Tribal lands, the projects will help maintain healthy habitats while keeping wildlife moving across the landscape.

“As a brand that serves millions of people across the country, Taco Bell understands the importance of being a partner to the communities and landscapes around us,” said Missy Schaaphok, Taco Bell senior director of Global Food Innovation & Sustainability.“We're proud to support partnerships that bring ranchers and conservation groups together to care for these landscapes and protect the habitat for generations to come.”

Since 2019, the Western Big Game Seasonal Habitat and Migration Corridors Fund has awarded $34.9 million across 100 projects, leveraging $71.1 million in matching contributions to generate a total conservation impact of more than $106 million. Together, these projects have contributed to the restoration of more than 176,000 acres of habitat, the protection of more than 109,000 acres through conservation easements, and improved more than 1,800 miles of fencing to support wildlife movement and habitat connectivity.

A complete list of the 2026 grants made through the Western Big Game Seasonal Habitat and Migration Corridors Fund is available here.

About the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) works with partners to foster sustainable and impactful conservation solutions so that people and nature thrive together. Chartered by Congress in 1984, NFWF has grown to become the nation's conservation foundation. NFWF works with the public and private sectors to sustain, restore and enhance the nation's fish, wildlife, plants and habitats for current and future generations. Since its founding, NFWF has supported more than 7,200 grantee organizations and funded more than 23,900 projects that have generated a total conservation impact of more than $12 billion. Learn more at nfwf.org.

About the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service works with others to conserve, protect, and enhance fish, wildlife, plants, and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. For more information, visit , and connect with us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn, Flickr and YouTube.

About the USDA Forest Service

The mission of the Forest Service is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the nation's forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, provides assistance to state, private, and Tribal landowners, and maintains the largest forestry research organization in the world. Public lands the Forest Service manages contribute more than $13 billion to the economy each year through visitor spending alone. Those same lands provide 20 percent of the nation's clean water supply, a value estimated at $7.2 billion per year. The agency has either a direct or indirect role in stewardship of about 80 percent of the 850 million forested acres within the U.S., of which 100 million acres are urban forests where most Americans live. For more information, visit .

About the Bureau of Land Management

The BLM manages approximately 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The agency's mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America's public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas worldwide. For more information, visit conocophillips.com.

About Cargill

Cargill is committed to providing food and agricultural solutions to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way. Sitting at the heart of the supply chain, we partner with farmers and customers to source, make and deliver products that are vital for living. Our 155,000 team members innovate with purpose, providing customers with life's essentials so businesses can grow, communities prosper, and consumers live well. With over 160 years of experience as a family company, we look ahead while remaining true to our values. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing-today and for generations to come. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more than 64 years, Taco Bell has brought innovative, craveable Mexican-inspired food to the masses, and was recently recognized as one of Fast Company 's World's Most Innovative Companies, one of TIME 's Most Influential Companies, and Nation's Restaurant News' Brand Icon. For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at , our Newsroom at /news, or check out /popular-links. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on LinkedIn, TikTok, X, Instagram, Facebook and by subscribing to our YouTube channel.

About Native Americans in Philanthropy

For over thirty years, Native Americans in Philanthropy has promoted equitable and effective philanthropy in Native communities. They do this through leadership development, education, research, and strategic partnerships with funders and philanthropic organizations. The cornerstone of their work is their relatives and their networks. NAP supports several communities of stakeholders that work together to build knowledge, community, priorities, and power in the sector. These networks include Native professionals in philanthropy, elected Tribal leaders, Native youth leaders, Native philanthropic executives and board members, and Native nonprofit leaders.

CONTACT: Matt Winter National Fish and Wildlife Foundation 202-857-0166...